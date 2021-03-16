back
Missouri father's plea to let transgender daughter play sports on girls' teams
"My daughter did not choose to be a girl. She's been a girl from Day 1. God made her that way." The father of a transgender girl pleads with Missouri lawmakers to let trans girls play sports alongside cis gender girls.
03/16/2021 5:46 PMupdated: 03/16/2021 5:48 PM
6 comments
Bill M.11 minutes
Tell it!
Sulaiman M.14 minutes
Sure! Especially boxing 🤔🙄
Dah J.19 minutes
Your daughter has male chromosomes. If “she” wants to play sports let “her” play with boys! I’m sure “she’ll” be welcomed.
Do M.30 minutes
I really love the way this dad protected his daughter.
Alexander T.32 minutes
Still shouldn’t be playing sports with cisgendered girls, should have their own league.
Barbara S.34 minutes
I totally support this awesome dad!!!