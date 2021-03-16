back

Missouri father's plea to let transgender daughter play sports on girls' teams

"My daughter did not choose to be a girl. She's been a girl from Day 1. God made her that way." The father of a transgender girl pleads with Missouri lawmakers to let trans girls play sports alongside cis gender girls.

03/16/2021 5:46 PMupdated: 03/16/2021 5:48 PM
6 comments

  • Bill M.
    11 minutes

    Tell it!

  • Sulaiman M.
    14 minutes

    Sure! Especially boxing 🤔🙄

  • Dah J.
    19 minutes

    Your daughter has male chromosomes. If “she” wants to play sports let “her” play with boys! I’m sure “she’ll” be welcomed.

  • Do M.
    30 minutes

    I really love the way this dad protected his daughter.

  • Alexander T.
    32 minutes

    Still shouldn’t be playing sports with cisgendered girls, should have their own league.

  • Barbara S.
    34 minutes

    I totally support this awesome dad!!!

