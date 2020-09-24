back
Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS vacancy: 2016 vs 2020
Mitch McConnell seems to have changed his tune on filling a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year...
09/22/2020 2:36 PMupdated: 09/24/2020 6:02 PM
276 comments
Luis M.5 hours
this scumbag is nothing but human excrement
Beverly H.5 hours
.....and don’t you be tone death ..... those were his own words....now he’s flipping the script like Republicans always do!!!
Larry J.7 hours
Do the world a favour and die already you sickly looking pos
Julie B.7 hours
Hypocrisy at it’s best
Sue P.8 hours
Why is this Old Fool given so much Power? He should be retired!🤬
Rick R.8 hours
Brush you teeth.
Olivier B.9 hours
Evil
Rickey P.18 hours
Get Covid already ... 🤮
Levi D.18 hours
Democrats are the ones that eliminated the filibuster so they could force through federal judges. And now you cry. In all of history. Never one time has a democrat senate approved a scotus nominee by a republican president. Yet every single democrat appointee was approved except in 2016. You’re burning down our cities. Attacking police. Have been attacking trump since he took office with a completely partisan impeachment. A hundred accusations you cannot possibly prove. You lied and fabricated stories about kavanaugh. And you are clearly going to contest this election before it’s even over. And you expect us to sit by and leave the court deadlocked so you can use your extremely biased federal judges to decide the election? Yeah. Every single time you people lose you accuse us of cheating and want to change the rules so you can win. And you call us insane.
Dennis J.19 hours
Funny how that works...
Chang M.20 hours
Awesome show of integrity by Mitch. His trust is beyond measureable. We are so blessed to witness such an honorable man. Somebody pls give this man another shithole to dig.
Socorro C.a day
Give us OUR VOICE and let US decide as you so claimed in 2016!!
Millie C.a day
Dispicable human being !!
Patrice D.a day
So turtle face said his proudest moment was to tell President Obama he couldn't fill a position 10 months before a election sent this old dried up prune home off the taxpayer payroll
Walter A.a day
Great Job. Nothing liberals can do about it but pander and whine.
Debra S.a day
He's a liar also!!
Lash J.a day
Lying yellow teeth azz!!
Sylvia W.a day
Good old Chicken Little-Mitch
Michelle M.a day
You proudest moments should have been being a honest man instead of a racist hoot owl.you coward
Veera M.2 days
Very stupid people voted for this very stupid guy lol may god have mercy on America