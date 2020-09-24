back

Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS vacancy: 2016 vs 2020

Mitch McConnell seems to have changed his tune on filling a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year...

09/22/2020 2:36 PMupdated: 09/24/2020 6:02 PM

276 comments

  • Luis M.
    5 hours

    this scumbag is nothing but human excrement

  • Beverly H.
    5 hours

    .....and don’t you be tone death ..... those were his own words....now he’s flipping the script like Republicans always do!!!

  • Larry J.
    7 hours

    Do the world a favour and die already you sickly looking pos

  • Julie B.
    7 hours

    Hypocrisy at it’s best

  • Sue P.
    8 hours

    Why is this Old Fool given so much Power? He should be retired!🤬

  • Rick R.
    8 hours

    Brush you teeth.

  • Olivier B.
    9 hours

    Evil

  • Rickey P.
    18 hours

    Get Covid already ... 🤮

  • Levi D.
    18 hours

    Democrats are the ones that eliminated the filibuster so they could force through federal judges. And now you cry. In all of history. Never one time has a democrat senate approved a scotus nominee by a republican president. Yet every single democrat appointee was approved except in 2016. You’re burning down our cities. Attacking police. Have been attacking trump since he took office with a completely partisan impeachment. A hundred accusations you cannot possibly prove. You lied and fabricated stories about kavanaugh. And you are clearly going to contest this election before it’s even over. And you expect us to sit by and leave the court deadlocked so you can use your extremely biased federal judges to decide the election? Yeah. Every single time you people lose you accuse us of cheating and want to change the rules so you can win. And you call us insane.

  • Dennis J.
    19 hours

    Funny how that works...

  • Chang M.
    20 hours

    Awesome show of integrity by Mitch. His trust is beyond measureable. We are so blessed to witness such an honorable man. Somebody pls give this man another shithole to dig.

  • Socorro C.
    a day

    Give us OUR VOICE and let US decide as you so claimed in 2016!!

  • Millie C.
    a day

    Dispicable human being !!

  • Patrice D.
    a day

    So turtle face said his proudest moment was to tell President Obama he couldn't fill a position 10 months before a election sent this old dried up prune home off the taxpayer payroll

  • Walter A.
    a day

    Great Job. Nothing liberals can do about it but pander and whine.

  • Debra S.
    a day

    He's a liar also!!

  • Lash J.
    a day

    Lying yellow teeth azz!!

  • Sylvia W.
    a day

    Good old Chicken Little-Mitch

  • Michelle M.
    a day

    You proudest moments should have been being a honest man instead of a racist hoot owl.you coward

  • Veera M.
    2 days

    Very stupid people voted for this very stupid guy lol may god have mercy on America

