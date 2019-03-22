back
Mom Jailed For Fraud To Get Kids Into Better School
This mom lied about her address to get her kids into a better high school school — and was jailed. She believes there's a different standard for wealthy parents, like those involved in the college bribery scandal, and everyone else.
Mona D.a day
EQUALITY FOR ALL SCHOOLS 👍🙏🏡
Shirley M.2 days
Not right!!!
Michael J.3 days
Deeeeeeeeep...
Dennis H.3 days
She is absolutely correct but being white this rich white women will be treated differently because she is white and rich. It’s PAST TIME the the Justice System treat all equally. After all, we are the children of God.
Nikkie M.5 days
Smh
Sandy S.6 days
The wealthy get away with it but a mom who is homeless can't. Go figure.
Consuela F.6 days
ALLL CHILDREN SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO THE BEST EDUCATION AS POSSIBLE ! This is racist bulsh*t ! I had to lie about my address for all 3 of my Sons to get in a better School out of my District. SHAME ON WHITE PEOPLE WHO THINKS THIS IS RIGHT.
Janet M.7 days
A racism that’s to common all over the world and especially in the USA
Ray F.7 days
Lesson is do not lie !
Kathleen P.12/12/2019 02:49
Didn’t this woman have drug charges before and after the school enrollment charge?
Louie R.12/12/2019 00:42
I hope your doing ok now.
Shirley A.12/11/2019 17:10
To be truthful the Democrats created this problem. The republicans are for school choice . This is an old story. The Democrats constantly talk about kids going to better schools but don’t give them a choice!!!!
David V.12/11/2019 16:35
Look it's the stupid people
Rick K.12/11/2019 04:25
This is disgusting
Darlene T.12/10/2019 04:45
Honey rich people do dumb things but you did something dumb as well honey be quiet your not rich like them either
Darlene T.12/10/2019 04:44
Baby you may lied about the address for your daughter but you dont have money like them
Sarah R.12/09/2019 14:21
All about the 💲💲💲💲💲💲💲
Haydee N.12/08/2019 06:56
Everyone does this in California
Fermin M.12/08/2019 02:40
You should run for congress! You will be a great congress woman !
Prince D.12/08/2019 02:11
Shiid u wasn’t wrong