back

Mom Regrets Calling Police For Help

This African American mom called the police for help — now she says it's the worst decision she's ever made.

10/04/2018 7:01 PM
  • 9.2m
  • 755

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

534 comments

  • Dacota M.
    12/13/2018 21:53

    Don’t call the police. They don’t like us

  • Hanna K.
    11/03/2018 05:56

    How evil this world is, I hope to go to a place where there will be no more pain and suffering. This world is a prison.

  • Dewight T.
    11/03/2018 01:30

    And everyday I see dumb idiots wanting to go to America. Stay in your country, it's better off for you.

  • Zain A.
    11/02/2018 22:47

    This can't happen in iraq😌😌😌

  • Yaşar A.
    11/02/2018 14:11

    Bunlar insanlıktan nasibini almamış yetkisini kötüye kullanan amerikanın özgürlükçü insan haklarına saygılı seytanin polis cocuklari görün insanliklarini insanları zenci diye nasıl davranıyorlar sözde insan hakları savunuculari

  • Jor E.
    11/02/2018 13:40

    If a mother calls the police on her own kids.... Lol

  • Enzo G.
    11/02/2018 11:15

    Just give each brother a chicken wing

  • Aminata C.
    11/02/2018 10:36

    Jolie ma puce

  • รัชฎาภรณ์ เ.
    11/02/2018 03:08

    ปาร้าเดือด

  • Fahd A.
    11/01/2018 21:29

    Oh

  • Abner G.
    11/01/2018 16:18

    Esa gente es agresiva que esperaban.

  • Tamar R.
    11/01/2018 15:16

    Corruptos son malbados

  • Juan C.
    11/01/2018 08:19

    Ai que brutos ponganles 0

  • Aynal G.
    11/01/2018 03:24

    ঊঅযঅঢ়অঅঅঅাঊঅ

  • Aynal G.
    11/01/2018 03:24

    অঅঅঅঅঅঅঊঊয

  • Aynal G.
    11/01/2018 03:24

    অঅঅ অ😦🐵🐵🐍অঅঅঊঊঅঅঅা

  • Maria G.
    11/01/2018 02:19

    Tsk tsk tsk.

  • Yuttaporn K.
    11/01/2018 01:51

    They did the right things.

  • Celestinho P.
    11/01/2018 00:52

    C

  • Hoàng N.
    11/01/2018 00:19

    .