More children being abandoned at the U.S.-Mexico border
A 10-year-old migrant boy was found wandering alone near the U.S.-Mexico border. This comes as thousands of migrant children are being taken into U.S. custody. An immigration expert explains the root of the problem.
04/07/2021 10:12 PMupdated: 04/07/2021 10:13 PM
Lee D.39 minutes
The funny thing are all the oblivious people. Oh poor boy or oh my God or how does this!!!! Been going on 40 plus years . Gets worse every year , drugs don't stop !!! No on cares . To much money involved.
Aaron M.39 minutes
I have zero sympathy for illegals 🚫 ! There's a legal way and an illegal way , so to ones breaking the law GTFO!
Judy S.an hour
How sad.
Kirk M.an hour
Please stop blaming Trump. We cant take care of our own.
Kirk M.an hour
It's pretty sad when you have to leave a country because you can't trust your own kind. Drugs, crooked politicians, non existant police. Taking advantage of your own kind. For shame.
Jessica V.2 hours
This makes me infuriated when parents send their children alone like this! And don’t come with they have too, be a responsible and come together with your child at least These people are complete strangers!!!!
Antonio S.2 hours
Joe Biden’s fault
Gail M.2 hours
My heart breaks for this poor child.
Liz K.2 hours
Glad someone found him. How terrible that this kid has ended up in this position.