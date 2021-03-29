back
Mother files lawsuit after 5-year-old son is handcuffed by police
A mother has filed a lawsuit after her 5-year-old son was handcuffed and berated by police. Newly released bodycam footage shows how it unfolded.
03/29/2021 9:37 PMupdated: 03/29/2021 9:39 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:53
Mother files lawsuit after 5-year-old son is handcuffed by police
- 5:46
The Night Stalker: a satanic serial killer
- 4:52
Uber driver tells assault story
- 3:05
New Zealand passes law providing paid leave after miscarriage
- 4:09
Grieving daughter's powerful message to New Zealand mosque shooter at sentencing
- 4:11
Life after prison: A new home for formerly incarcerated men
43 comments
Rodgi B.7 minutes
Good intent but bad decision, mom should be angry, he may end up distrust authority. Also no one can tell a person when and where to discipline a child, especially in front of people, a teen maybe, but 5.
Ghosha M.19 minutes
What are they doing torturing a five year old?
Cheyne K.25 minutes
This cop must be related to candace owens and that other dimwit.
Angel T.30 minutes
lavine bundan lazim )
Raphali S.31 minutes
Naughty are kid
Joanc W.32 minutes
That crap not funny sick people
Corina C.37 minutes
This is what little brat kids need.
Iris C.39 minutes
That a baby this hurt my heart chid abuse
Zephaniah T.40 minutes
I’ll beat a cop no matter lady or man for doin this to a child OR. My own children
Kay E.an hour
“no we want you to beat him” like jokes aside, this is so terrifying
Aaron L.an hour
Child abuse
Cassandra G.an hour
Way too many rotten cops in the Blue Organization.
Traci M.an hour
Scarred for life, poor kid.
J.A. S.an hour
Wtf
Afiq C.an hour
The police are black as well. That's disheartening. They should know the ordeal people of color like us are facing 😢. To top it off with this.M 😢💪🏿
Barbara R.an hour
why didn't they take him back to school right away and explain the dangers of walking off alone. kind words and concern for his well being can make a difference
Emetonjor O.an hour
I hate America for real, the way blacks are treated is so annoying.
Kcin K.an hour
Presumably if this was a white male officer, this would be “institutional racism”, “toxic masculinity”, and trigger protests, discussions, apologies, chest beating... Seeing as it was a black female officer, I’m sure this will be seen as the actions of an individual. Not an entire “race”. Seeing as it was a woman, it’s not a “toxic” trait attributable to 50% of the human race. Privilege?
Alan H.an hour
Fn 💩🐖💩🐖
Adriana N.an hour
Wow, did I actually just hear a police officer say, “No, we want you to beat him” ?!?! There is NEVER a good reason/excuse to “beat” a child!