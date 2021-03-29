back

Mother files lawsuit after 5-year-old son is handcuffed by police

A mother has filed a lawsuit after her 5-year-old son was handcuffed and berated by police. Newly released bodycam footage shows how it unfolded.

03/29/2021 9:37 PMupdated: 03/29/2021 9:39 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:53

    Mother files lawsuit after 5-year-old son is handcuffed by police

  2. 5:46

    The Night Stalker: a satanic serial killer

  3. 4:52

    Uber driver tells assault story

  4. 3:05

    New Zealand passes law providing paid leave after miscarriage

  5. 4:09

    Grieving daughter's powerful message to New Zealand mosque shooter at sentencing

  6. 4:11

    Life after prison: A new home for formerly incarcerated men

43 comments

  • Rodgi B.
    7 minutes

    Good intent but bad decision, mom should be angry, he may end up distrust authority. Also no one can tell a person when and where to discipline a child, especially in front of people, a teen maybe, but 5.

  • Ghosha M.
    19 minutes

    What are they doing torturing a five year old?

  • Cheyne K.
    25 minutes

    This cop must be related to candace owens and that other dimwit.

  • Angel T.
    30 minutes

    lavine bundan lazim )

  • Raphali S.
    31 minutes

    Naughty are kid

  • Joanc W.
    32 minutes

    That crap not funny sick people

  • Corina C.
    37 minutes

    This is what little brat kids need.

  • Iris C.
    39 minutes

    That a baby this hurt my heart chid abuse

  • Zephaniah T.
    40 minutes

    I’ll beat a cop no matter lady or man for doin this to a child OR. My own children

  • Kay E.
    an hour

    “no we want you to beat him” like jokes aside, this is so terrifying

  • Aaron L.
    an hour

    Child abuse

  • Cassandra G.
    an hour

    Way too many rotten cops in the Blue Organization.

  • Traci M.
    an hour

    Scarred for life, poor kid.

  • J.A. S.
    an hour

    Wtf

  • Afiq C.
    an hour

    The police are black as well. That's disheartening. They should know the ordeal people of color like us are facing 😢. To top it off with this.M 😢💪🏿

  • Barbara R.
    an hour

    why didn't they take him back to school right away and explain the dangers of walking off alone. kind words and concern for his well being can make a difference

  • Emetonjor O.
    an hour

    I hate America for real, the way blacks are treated is so annoying.

  • Kcin K.
    an hour

    Presumably if this was a white male officer, this would be “institutional racism”, “toxic masculinity”, and trigger protests, discussions, apologies, chest beating... Seeing as it was a black female officer, I’m sure this will be seen as the actions of an individual. Not an entire “race”. Seeing as it was a woman, it’s not a “toxic” trait attributable to 50% of the human race. Privilege?

  • Alan H.
    an hour

    Fn 💩🐖💩🐖

  • Adriana N.
    an hour

    Wow, did I actually just hear a police officer say, “No, we want you to beat him” ?!?! There is NEVER a good reason/excuse to “beat” a child!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.