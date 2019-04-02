back
Mother of Michael Brown Runs for Office in Ferguson
"This race is not about me. This is about what happened almost five years ago." Michael Brown was shot and killed by the police — prompting his mom to run for office in Ferguson, Missouri in a crusade for justice.
04/02/2019 11:30 PM
12 comments
John F.04/24/2019 14:52
Young Mr Brown was killed by the Police because he deserved it. Quit sugar coating the situation like it’s the police dept fault. This officer saved who knows how many future victims of young Mr Brown..
Shelly R.04/06/2019 15:29
I hope she makes it and I hope that leads to being embraced by some people that can help her see the much larger conversation involving how children of color are raised, what's taught in their homes, what is valued, as well as traumas within the homes, how chemical dependencies and mental health are dealt with, ptsd from veterans within the home or family, etc. This conversation begins at the beginning or we'll never be able to make anything better.
Judith O.04/05/2019 02:51
All the luck to you Ms McSpadden!!!💯
Vincent Z.04/03/2019 11:43
She’s just feeling guilty.
Michael C.04/03/2019 10:27
Tongesai K.04/03/2019 05:37
Make her win one day it will happen to your son
Michal H.04/03/2019 05:03
I really really hope she wins.
محمد ا.04/03/2019 04:06
Hassan Z.04/03/2019 02:17
Erwin04/03/2019 01:31
Hope you win
Leiah G.04/03/2019 00:54
A mom filled with her thirst for justice is a mom that - - like a Panther defending her cachorros - - can't be stopped until she is done returning the sense of justice to the world!!! Love Michael Brown's mom. I am 100% with you!! 😍
Jim J.04/03/2019 00:51
Cops kill crooks....it's real ! Crooks take their chances and most times..lose like Michael Brown... And people who run for office usually end up rich, even when they lose,...so there's that!