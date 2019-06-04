Mr. Checkpoint App Aims to Reduce Police Abusing Their Power
In an effort to reduce police brutality, the MrCheckpoint app maps where cops hide out for checkpoints — and lets users report if officers are abusing their power. 🚨
Mr. Checkpoint Aims to Map Police Violence and Abuses
To expose police violence and abuses, Sennett Devermont created Mr. Checkpoint to fight for your rights through activism. He first started the service to report the exact locations of DUI checkpoints across California. From Rodney King to Sandra Bland, the proliferation of video evidence in police activity has played a major role in exposing police brutality, and the racial disparities in the U.S. criminal justice system. 1,165 people were killed by police in America in 2018 according to Mapping Police Violence. 99% of the officers involved in the killings were not charged with a crime based on data from the Washington Post.
In 2011, Devermont was wrongfully arrested for a DUI. Thanks to a recording and a blood test, he won a $70,000 settlement. Since 2011, the service has shifted from identifying checkpoints to holding law enforcement accountable.
Sennett states his cause, “I'm from Los Angeles, born and raised, and you know FTP, you know, really is known as f--- (bleep) the police, and I'm not for saying that, I don't think it's productive and I don't think anything positive happens from that, but I think that saying that's so popular, comes from a real pain that people have felt with police. And so what I would say is AFTP: Always Film The Police, and the idea is that filming police is a First Amendment right, because they're public servants.”
Mr. Checkpoint is now aiming to go nationwide with the new technology innovation app for law justice. Users will not only be able to report on checkpoints, but also upload pictures and videos of encounters with law enforcement, that will be shared and rated by the public.
Brut.
- 423.7k
- 3.4k
- 209
134 comments
Mel Z.08/02/2019 20:53
All I know is I support this app. This is a great GREAT idea
Alexander M.08/01/2019 00:46
Maybe don't be dicks & confront the police when they do their job just using my brain here
Thomas R.07/31/2019 17:08
When are people going to take action, don't let them get away with it rise up and do something.
John W.07/31/2019 00:19
Don't call the police when you truly need them because they might abuse you lll
John W.07/31/2019 00:17
Uploading dui check points that is just endangering people's lives
John W.07/31/2019 00:15
I think you should go police training in dealing with a uncooperative person with the chance of being armed then relate what you feel
Chris R.07/30/2019 16:39
As usual showing the footage after the fact show me the whole f****** footage then judged the cops
Kyle J.07/29/2019 04:25
They already have an app for that. It's called an UBER. Or in this guys case his mother. Does your app disable 911 from your phone. You really want the best of both worlds and take no responsibility for your own actions.
Ephraim G.07/29/2019 03:42
Oink Oink you doushbags
Greg A.07/28/2019 01:00
So... if the police say " stop and put your hands up" instead of doung what you told you resist?? This is totaly untrue. Do what your told and you go home safe.
Gareth G.07/27/2019 21:44
Get a real job!
Race B.07/27/2019 00:25
If he can talk he can breath,
Mike B.07/26/2019 22:30
Douchebag!!!! More often than not it's people not following what they are asked to do...
Brandon J.07/26/2019 20:47
Why are most of the angry faces male and latino?
Kevin L.07/26/2019 15:41
Not committing crimes is a good way to prevent police brutality.
Jim W.07/26/2019 00:56
I think the idea is great, to expose the bad police and their abuse of power. My only problem I have with it is it shows where police have check points. If someone is drinking, then getting behind the wheel of their car, this will allow them to avoid these check points, possibly killing themselves, or someone else.
Gus R.07/25/2019 23:53
Nice
Nicholas W.07/25/2019 17:31
You're doing God's work. These cops are terrible people who should've been put behind bars long before they put anyone else there. Police brutality boils my blood more than anything. We're supposed to be able to rely on these people but they're killing us. I hope this will make any sort of difference 🙏
George W.07/24/2019 16:05
If people didn’t break the law, and when they did acted appropriately we wouldn’t have this problem. Stop escalating the attack on your law enforcement personnel
Bubba B.07/23/2019 21:31
Yea lets choke him while we got 3 other dudes holding him down