Mueller Report: 10 Times Trump May Have Obstructed Justice
Robert Mueller declined to make a ruling on obstruction of justice in his final analysis — but he did document every single piece of evidence for it. Have a look.
Here are the 10 times, according to the Mueller report, that Mr. Trump may have obstructed justice.
Trump’s response to reports of his campaign's connections to Russia - Members of the Trump campaign were trying to enrich themselves personally during the campaign and transition. Trump’s attempted to interfere in the Michael Flynn investigation - Flynn briefly held the powerful position of national-security adviser until resigning in 2017 after it was discovered that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about contacts with Russia’s then-ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak. Specifically, Flynn notified Mueller about several attempts by people to obstruct the Russia investigation. Trump's comments on the start of the investigation - “There's no obstruction no collusion no anything…."
Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. James Comey, the seventh Director of the FBI, was dismissed by U.S. President Donald Trump on May 9, 2017. Comey had been criticized in 2016 for his handling of the FBI's investigation of the Hillary Clinton email controversy and in 2017 for the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections as it related to possible collusion with the 2016 Donald Trump campaign. Trump’s reaction to Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel. - "I'm F***ed"
Trump’s many calls to end the investigation. “If there is going to peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way!” Trump said as Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., looked on stone-faced. When Trump asked Jeff Sessions to reverse his recusal. “Jeff Sessions should have never let it happen. He should’ve never recused himself.”
When Trump wanted to fire Mueller. “Why don’t I just fire Mueller? Yeah, just fire the guy. Well I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s really a sad situation when you look at what happened. Many people have said “You should fire him.” Trump’s response to his associate’s involvement with the investigation. “This is the most conflicted group of people I’ve ever seen. The Attorney General made a terrible mistake.”
Trump's conduct involving his personal attorney Michael Cohen. – "Everything's wonderful and then they get 10 years in jail and they flip on whoever the next highest one is or as high as you can go. It almost ought to be outlawed. It's not fair. It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal."
98 comments
Lance S.07/25/2019 15:31
I like Trump. He actually makes things happen.
ريم ا.07/24/2019 06:55
هلا ومرحبا بكم
Mel O.07/23/2019 18:42
Mr. Trump, the more you defend yourself, the more Putin is protected. Why this whole country has to wait for trump to confess? When a criminal is convicted of a crime no matter how hard he denies the allegations, he is still convicted. So is trump. Everyone knows russia was behind his election, why wait for him to admit it? A vote for trump is a vote for putin.
Lulu L.07/23/2019 17:19
When he is talking to himself -it’s a diagnosis...
Tim L.07/23/2019 17:14
dead meat tomorrow
Karen Z.07/23/2019 16:30
10,076 LIES and COUNTING!!
Abraham Y.07/23/2019 16:23
What can Mueller testify? Mueller Report is nothing but the manipulated files prepared by Rosenstein. It's known to all that Americans stood in long lines in the November 2016 election and voted to elect a president. Federal Election Commission has also stated that voting and counting machines kept in all states were not plugged in internet and therefore Russians couldn't cyber attack American election process. This clarification by FEC quashes the entire Mueller report. But the Democrats,using the fabricated Mueller report which is not dealing with Russian collusion but irrelevant issues, are harassing dignified officers with subpoenas. How ridiculous is Mueller's report can be assessed from the fact that Manafort's Ukraine link was long before Trump announced his candidacy and Flynn meeting with the Russian ambassador was after the election. And again, what has Hicks got to do with Russian collusion? It's by deviation and manipulation that Mueller produced his 448 page report. Mueller is not a judge and his report is not a judgement. He's a retired police officer (FBI), and like a cop he has used all criminal tactics to trap innocent persons who had absolutely nothing to do with American election. He's a colleague and friend of Comey. Can we expect any fairness from him? In addition, the cunning Rosenstein was there to supply manipulated files. Mueller Report is a fraud. Friendly and diplomatic meetings at Trump Tower and elsewhere are wickedly interpreted by Mueller as treason and betrayal. It's crazy to say about obstruction of justice when Trump didn't fire Mueller using his authority as POTUS but gave him total freedom to investigate and publish the Report.
Margaret C.07/23/2019 16:20
Lies lies and More Lies
Barbara S.07/23/2019 16:19
Including buying his third wife with a bogus visa. Can anyone enlighten Americans as to what the third wife of the republican president achieved, that she was internationally recognized for, that would entitle her to a legal Einstein Extraordinary Ability Visa? Be Specific.
Salvador Z.07/23/2019 16:17
He is instructed to only talk about the written report , he is not supossed to add any other information. This is only for show , more of the same..
Michael C.07/23/2019 16:08
Allen K.05/01/2019 12:22
Trump wins democrats just can’t come to terms with taking that massive L
Frank S.05/01/2019 11:19
wow the lefties are pathetic. Take a good look at venezuela , thats what obama had planned for us!
Antonio F.04/30/2019 22:14
Trump ever after
Jake H.04/30/2019 20:53
Cult 45, the dregs of humanity.
Jerry M.04/30/2019 17:49
There is no such thing as obstruction when there is no underlying crime. Just an innocent person mounting a defense.
Aaron N.04/30/2019 11:54
This is lame,
Che C.04/29/2019 13:43
Trump is one of the Better criminals I've seen in my life time. His greed got out of hand. He should just have kept a low profile and he could have continued to take from the American people. Criminology #101 if you are breaking the law you shouldn't cause so much attention towards yourself. Get a GRIP mr President
Saul G.04/29/2019 11:29
Hahaha... Who believes this joke of a video? Life long potheads?
Mark D.04/28/2019 21:08
If Trump obstructed justice then Hilary, Obama, and Kerry committed treason. Hell there is stone cold black and white evidence that Hilary obstructed justice when she destroyed her devices and deleted federal emails from a private server. Trump 2020.