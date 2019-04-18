Mueller Report: 10 Times Trump May Have Obstructed Justice

Here are the 10 times, according to the Mueller report, that Mr. Trump may have obstructed justice.

Trump’s response to reports of his campaign's connections to Russia - Members of the Trump campaign were trying to enrich themselves personally during the campaign and transition. Trump’s attempted to interfere in the Michael Flynn investigation - Flynn briefly held the powerful position of national-security adviser until resigning in 2017 after it was discovered that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about contacts with Russia’s then-ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak. Specifically, Flynn notified Mueller about several attempts by people to obstruct the Russia investigation. Trump's comments on the start of the investigation - “There's no obstruction no collusion no anything…."

Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. James Comey, the seventh Director of the FBI, was dismissed by U.S. President Donald Trump on May 9, 2017. Comey had been criticized in 2016 for his handling of the FBI's investigation of the Hillary Clinton email controversy and in 2017 for the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections as it related to possible collusion with the 2016 Donald Trump campaign. Trump’s reaction to Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel. - "I'm F***ed"

Trump’s many calls to end the investigation. “If there is going to peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way!” Trump said as Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., looked on stone-faced. When Trump asked Jeff Sessions to reverse his recusal. “Jeff Sessions should have never let it happen. He should’ve never recused himself.”

When Trump wanted to fire Mueller. “Why don’t I just fire Mueller? Yeah, just fire the guy. Well I think it’s a disgrace what’s going on. We’ll see what happens, but I think it’s really a sad situation when you look at what happened. Many people have said “You should fire him.” Trump’s response to his associate’s involvement with the investigation. “This is the most conflicted group of people I’ve ever seen. The Attorney General made a terrible mistake.”

Trump's conduct involving his personal attorney Michael Cohen. – "Everything's wonderful and then they get 10 years in jail and they flip on whoever the next highest one is or as high as you can go. It almost ought to be outlawed. It's not fair. It's called flipping and it almost ought to be illegal."

