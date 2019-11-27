Muslim Woman Defends Jewish Family
"As a mother of two, it really did disturb me, and also as a practicing Muslim, for me to see that." Meet Asma Shuweikh, who stood up and defended a father and his young sons against anti-Semitic abuse on the London Underground.
Her faith is what drives her to speak out against injustice
Asma Shuweikh, a Muslim woman, was filmed defending a Jewish father and his young children from the anti-Semitic abuse they were receiving from another passenger on a London train. The video quickly went viral all over the world. Across social media, Shuweikh was heralded as a hero.
He saw this Jewish family and as he saw them, he rushed to them. And when he rushed towards them, he pointed at them and said to them, "Are you a Jew?" And as he replied to him, "Yes," that's when he started to slur all these anti-Semitic comments towards him. Someone did stand up to him, but he wasn't taking it. I thought if I tried to calm him down, maybe he might stop what he's doing. And plus, he was talking towards the children as well. It wasn't just the man himself. He was actually looking at the children and showing them, this is what it says here, "You are imposters. You are not the real Jews. You don't…" I felt really sorry for the children. As a mother of two, it really did disturb me, and also as a practicing Muslim, for me to see that, because obviously we've been subjected to racial hatred and Islamophobia, all this stuff. So, I mean, it just took me back to when I was subjected to that kind of cruelty and that kind of abuse, really,” Asma Shuweikh tells Brut.
Asma revealed she had been subjected herself to racist abuse in the past, recounting an incident in which a motorist had thrown jellybeans at her face. But, while no one stuck up for her then, she still found the inner strength to come to this family’s defense. A 35-year-old man from Hillingdon, who has not been named by police, was arrested in Birmingham on Saturday on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and later bailed. His bail is subject to conditions and he is due to return to police custody on 21 December.
Brut.
162 comments
Hollow M.a day
They not tho
David C.a day
Religion...
Dimetris B.a day
I mean the black dude is telling the truth but the way he went about it was out of pocket.
Nuell R.a day
Blacks cant be racist ? TRUTH IS TRUTH
Alejandro C.a day
Too many religions with vivid discriptions I turned my back on all that but he need to be knocked out let kids be kids
Shawn M.a day
Good job brotha 🤴🏿 we need to always call out the fake Jews not with hate but with facts 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
Jones N.a day
They say Jewish cause We our the Real JEWS
Nicala E.a day
But are you standing up to the new agendas of self hate and gender identity if not he ain't doing no different he's just not televised
Alexcyan V.a day
Dude is right though. Its all in the bible
Laurie H.a day
But the man with the bible is telling the truth ....I'm just saying check this out
Arlonza W.a day
Hitler said the same thing about the jews
Lamar S.a day
But our kids c there family get kill for no reason hats off to the guy for tryna make the world understand that we need our heritage back willingly or unwillingly 💙💪🏿
Minner J.a day
We are all at the race track betting on different horses hoping ours will be the winner but you never will know the answer until you cross the finish line
Audie S.a day
Propaganda.....I dont like those guys but it is clear they are being targeted after that NJ attack..do they really threaten Jewish identity that much
Cris L.a day
So he telling the truth but hes wrong🤔 so I guess freedom of speech is void if you are a goyem😏😅🤣🤣🤣
Percival J.a day
If it was a Caucasian that little boy would t be scared. Confused, but definitely not scared. Yes he should’ve changed his approach because a child was present. But the message was still facts.
Stefan W.a day
Listen all you dummies, if there really was a God all are you arguing a******'s would have to shut up and realize that there is a God. Once again, if there really was one true God nobody would have to argue about it!!!
Frank M.a day
A black men that hates white jews?
Tookie B.a day
And howcan it be anti Semitic when he is the true Jew. Y'all can not live your lie in peace When the truth is written ase'
Tookie B.a day
He spoke the truth and you should've mind your business to say it was ok what was done to us and then say you faced bias being a "practicing Muslim" is ludicrous