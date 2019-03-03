back
Nancy Pelosi, political enigma
She's despised by Republicans — and has even been known to irritate members of her own party. Love her or hate her — Nancy Pelosi has carved out a legacy as both trailblazer and liberal icon.
03/03/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 03/05/2019 1:26 PM
97 comments
Anita J.03/31/2019 23:25
And idiot
Barb S.03/31/2019 14:14
Because she honest and tells it like it and don’t take any
Kendra K.03/30/2019 19:30
A legacy as a traitor!! She is a disgrace!!
Ivonne B.03/30/2019 15:01
She’s a tough cookie 🍪
Yvonne M.03/30/2019 02:16
What happened to you Nancy PELOSI? You have turned your back on AMERICA and the AMERICAN FAMILIES. You are a SOCIALIST, communist. You are PATHETIC.
Nora M.03/29/2019 23:03
Stand by: You shall see! She has been around a block or two! Surprise. To be continued.
Betty W.03/29/2019 18:33
If this WOMAN is what you are PROUD OF, SO SAD
Sandra R.03/29/2019 12:23
She is a disgrace!
Ev B.03/29/2019 03:09
LoVe the clap
Nancy J.03/29/2019 02:34
She's a scatter brain now who needs to retire!
Darlene H.03/29/2019 01:29
Shes NUTS
Anne L.03/28/2019 21:08
Evil
Cayleigh E.03/28/2019 15:29
Her father and brother were also mob men... 🤔
Mary E.03/28/2019 14:04
Love her.
Edna H.03/28/2019 12:18
Don't forget and leave out liar
Joyce D.03/28/2019 09:14
She is crazy
Linda G.03/27/2019 23:53
She's batshit crazy.
Debbie S.03/27/2019 23:38
She’s the most Anti-American that ever existed! The only things she cares about is $$$$$ and killing babies
Pamela C.03/27/2019 03:03
Love her....
Kris S.03/27/2019 02:13
! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020 MAGA