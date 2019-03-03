back

Nancy Pelosi, political enigma

She's despised by Republicans — and has even been known to irritate members of her own party. Love her or hate her — Nancy Pelosi has carved out a legacy as both trailblazer and liberal icon.

03/03/2019 8:01 PMupdated: 03/05/2019 1:26 PM
Politics

97 comments

  • Anita J.
    03/31/2019 23:25

    And idiot

  • Barb S.
    03/31/2019 14:14

    Because she honest and tells it like it and don’t take any

  • Kendra K.
    03/30/2019 19:30

    A legacy as a traitor!! She is a disgrace!!

  • Ivonne B.
    03/30/2019 15:01

    She’s a tough cookie 🍪

  • Yvonne M.
    03/30/2019 02:16

    What happened to you Nancy PELOSI? You have turned your back on AMERICA and the AMERICAN FAMILIES. You are a SOCIALIST, communist. You are PATHETIC.

  • Nora M.
    03/29/2019 23:03

    Stand by: You shall see! She has been around a block or two! Surprise. To be continued.

  • Betty W.
    03/29/2019 18:33

    If this WOMAN is what you are PROUD OF, SO SAD

  • Sandra R.
    03/29/2019 12:23

    She is a disgrace!

  • Ev B.
    03/29/2019 03:09

    LoVe the clap

  • Nancy J.
    03/29/2019 02:34

    She's a scatter brain now who needs to retire!

  • Darlene H.
    03/29/2019 01:29

    Shes NUTS

  • Anne L.
    03/28/2019 21:08

    Evil

  • Cayleigh E.
    03/28/2019 15:29

    Her father and brother were also mob men... 🤔

  • Mary E.
    03/28/2019 14:04

    Love her.

  • Edna H.
    03/28/2019 12:18

    Don't forget and leave out liar

  • Joyce D.
    03/28/2019 09:14

    She is crazy

  • Linda G.
    03/27/2019 23:53

    She's batshit crazy.

  • Debbie S.
    03/27/2019 23:38

    She’s the most Anti-American that ever existed! The only things she cares about is $$$$$ and killing babies

  • Pamela C.
    03/27/2019 03:03

    Love her....

  • Kris S.
    03/27/2019 02:13

    ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020 MAGA