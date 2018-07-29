Native American MMA Fighter Running For Congress

This MMA fighter wants to add some serious punch to Congress by becoming its first Native American female member. 👊🏽
Janks J.09/13/2018 06:02
Diversity is needed. You are definitely needed.
C H.09/11/2018 12:34
Progressives suck.....
Albert V.09/08/2018 19:40
You don't get to decide who decides ever.
Vishon N.09/07/2018 21:59
She and ROSIE O'DONNELL deserves to be a lesbian cause they both look like a man
Michael M.08/31/2018 14:30
Ohhhh yes we do
Diane B.08/31/2018 02:03
You go girl. I would vote for you but I live in California. Your amazing.
Michael W.08/30/2018 01:07
Does she 🤥
Karen H.08/29/2018 23:47
Inspiring.
Cheryl G.08/29/2018 23:39
Wow!! 💜
Chris F.08/29/2018 17:35
Your narrative sucks. I’m not voting for someone based on the fact that they’re a minority? What kind of idiocy is that?! That’s like all people wanting to vote for Clinton because she’s a woman, or Obama’s because he’s black.. super dumb.
Brian T.08/29/2018 14:45
Elizabeth Warren is going to go on the warpath if this squaw tries to claim first native american in congress status.
Wretha R.08/29/2018 03:53
It’s about time
Frank M.08/29/2018 01:22
So do I
Odie K.08/28/2018 22:09
Another liberal Cry-Baby so what
Martha P.08/27/2018 15:12
You sounds like a Liberal to me socialismo and comunismos is the same 💩🤮
Joe G.08/27/2018 06:16
Its time for Native Americans to get into Congress because these congressmen aren't doing anything but leeching off the working people in the United States
Danny D.08/25/2018 19:28
Right on sister
Charles A.08/25/2018 05:30
I’m very very happy for having been on the receiving end of this information sharing of Ms. Davids. Now, I can be added to her list of (for-lack-of-a-better-phrase) “Fans”. I’m going to research her THOROUGHLY. She’s extremely impressive, indeed.
William C.08/25/2018 04:34
GO SHARICE👍👍👍🙏🏼
Paul G.08/25/2018 03:28
Sounds like a Liberal to me....