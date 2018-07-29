back

Native American MMA Fighter Running For Congress

This MMA fighter wants to add some serious punch to Congress by becoming its first Native American female member. 👊🏽

07/29/2018 7:01 PM
  • 1.9m
  • 271

219 comments

  • Janks J.
    09/13/2018 06:02

    Diversity is needed. You are definitely needed.

  • C H.
    09/11/2018 12:34

    Progressives suck.....

  • Albert V.
    09/08/2018 19:40

    You don't get to decide who decides ever.

  • Vishon N.
    09/07/2018 21:59

    She and ROSIE O'DONNELL deserves to be a lesbian cause they both look like a man

  • Michael M.
    08/31/2018 14:30

    Ohhhh yes we do

  • Diane B.
    08/31/2018 02:03

    You go girl. I would vote for you but I live in California. Your amazing.

  • Michael W.
    08/30/2018 01:07

    Does she 🤥

  • Karen H.
    08/29/2018 23:47

    Inspiring.

  • Cheryl G.
    08/29/2018 23:39

    Wow!! 💜

  • Chris F.
    08/29/2018 17:35

    Your narrative sucks. I’m not voting for someone based on the fact that they’re a minority? What kind of idiocy is that?! That’s like all people wanting to vote for Clinton because she’s a woman, or Obama’s because he’s black.. super dumb.

  • Brian T.
    08/29/2018 14:45

    Elizabeth Warren is going to go on the warpath if this squaw tries to claim first native american in congress status.

  • Wretha R.
    08/29/2018 03:53

    It’s about time

  • Frank M.
    08/29/2018 01:22

    So do I

  • Odie K.
    08/28/2018 22:09

    Another liberal Cry-Baby so what

  • Martha P.
    08/27/2018 15:12

    You sounds like a Liberal to me socialismo and comunismos is the same 💩🤮

  • Joe G.
    08/27/2018 06:16

    Its time for Native Americans to get into Congress because these congressmen aren't doing anything but leeching off the working people in the United States

  • Danny D.
    08/25/2018 19:28

    Right on sister

  • Charles A.
    08/25/2018 05:30

    I’m very very happy for having been on the receiving end of this information sharing of Ms. Davids. Now, I can be added to her list of (for-lack-of-a-better-phrase) “Fans”. I’m going to research her THOROUGHLY. She’s extremely impressive, indeed.

  • William C.
    08/25/2018 04:34

    GO SHARICE👍👍👍🙏🏼

  • Paul G.
    08/25/2018 03:28

    Sounds like a Liberal to me....