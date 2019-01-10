Native Suicide-Prevention Counselor Nurtures Hope

Help and hope — this Native suicide-prevention counselor is offering both to a community with one of the highest suicide rates in the country.
Vel J.5 days
It is hard for a young native with long hair going to school in the city. My son was bullied for his long hair. We both cried and shed our tears. 3 yrs later he still gets bullied but not as much. with my love and support, he is stronger. Keep up the good work and educate. 😊👍
America E.12/10/2019 23:15
To give or get help call or text: Lifeline at 1-800 273-TALK. Text “START” to 741741￼.
America E.12/10/2019 23:14
Nenita N.11/14/2019 23:30
is that you at the end? This is such a beautiful video! I’m very proud of you and you guys are such a great example! ♥️ I love you girls!
Alison S.11/12/2019 00:29
look at this hunk
Val R.11/10/2019 00:41
much love ♡
Carolyn L.11/10/2019 00:08
Thank thank you go far my son bring as many as you can teach your gift
HarVee K.11/09/2019 18:24
Me as parent I would love to have you present yourself at Many Farms High School AZ. I really think they need that at their school.
Rebecca L.11/03/2019 06:04
Support you completely
Jackjack10/26/2019 15:10
Real man
Felice G.10/26/2019 13:02
💗
Jamie B.10/25/2019 17:12
So awesome..good words...
Patty P.10/25/2019 02:45
I'm so proud of you keep up the good work you are doing. Because I was there in my life a few different times
Marianne M.10/24/2019 22:37
Can not share
Nananisuki M.10/24/2019 16:49
Many blessings on your journey brother
Lyndell L.10/24/2019 01:05
Should of keep my hair long mind was closed tohip for real
Shelly S.10/22/2019 16:19
God bless u sweety. My husband took his life. I wished he had the info! Thank u😘
Bambi B.10/18/2019 08:10
U r very strong and I’m so proud of you , many blessings for u .. may god watch over u !!!!
Mira R.10/12/2019 14:52
Amazing. ❤️
Carmella B.10/11/2019 20:11
Be proud of who you are love your self only god can redid when 💕😘