Navajo Code Talker Praises Diversity

The Navajo Code Talkers developed an unbreakable code used in WWII. Now, one of the few surviving Code Talkers delivers a powerful message on diversity in America.
51 comments
Asdzaa B.11/10/2019 20:23
He supported 3scalade.... Nuff said....
Nancy A.03/30/2019 19:47
Thankyou for your service
Arlene O.03/29/2019 15:17
I love the Marines!!!!❣️
Jamey T.03/27/2019 23:18
These men truly need to be honored they helped keep us from speaking Japanese and German
Virginia W.03/24/2019 22:41
Thank you all
Duane B.03/22/2019 15:18
Thank you sirs.
Nancy B.03/21/2019 04:22
I’m currently reading Code Talker by Chester Nez (a code talker) with Judith Schiess Avila. It’s an enjoyable historical book. The true code talkers were very brave. God bless them.
Jami L.03/20/2019 06:41
Well...lets all be negative...did you live back then....I'm not gonna go where I really want to go with this subject. Have a blessed morning/day...
Jami L.03/20/2019 06:38
God bless my heritage...the Tribal traditional lessons...God bless the USA. I feel that my Native American brothers & sisters...will rule again and reclaim what was taken in the first place....our land. No walls needed here...just my opinion.
Charles R.03/18/2019 18:01
I agree Sir, thank you for your service To our country, you are a true American and there is no way we can truly tell you how much what you did means to each of us, may God bless you and keep you safe Simper Fi
Khris J.03/18/2019 17:24
I salute my indigonous brothers and sisters of this land
Billy S.03/17/2019 11:28
Thank you for your service
Brenda B.03/16/2019 14:06
The Japanese never were able to break the Navajo code! The movie was good but did not emphasize that fact too much. The Navajo turned the tides of war for America. Thank you!🇺🇸🇺🇸
Dustin A.03/16/2019 02:32
Peter McDonald was a model of corruption and is a convicted felon. Not necessarily who you want to take advice from on anything unless it’s how to steal from your own people.
Jefferson D.03/14/2019 12:47
I Just hope the code still been teaching today
Shang K.03/14/2019 12:18
Thank you for your dedication to our freedom. America the beautiful will be again.
Bertha T.03/13/2019 22:00
Thank to all of the code talkers thank u all for coming home
Joe K.03/13/2019 19:51
At least he enlisted n didnt have BONE SPURS like draft dodger trumptart
Eze K.03/13/2019 19:27
Didnt even he lied to he own people
Tom K.03/13/2019 14:43
My mom was a code breaker in world war II... She didn't break it but she knew what it was, and the supervisor told her to forget she ever heard it.