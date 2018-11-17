Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

This navy officer is serving his country by day and serving looks by night as his drag queen alter ego HARPY.
144 comments
Sione S.11/26/2019 01:16
Sorry to those of your sisters who lost their lives...🙏🏾🙏🏾💙💙
Raul F.11/25/2019 16:05
🤭
Marlon B.11/25/2019 07:27
Eeeeeehhhhhhhh
Angel H.11/22/2019 21:04
Por lo menos maquillate mejor
Nay R.11/22/2019 02:07
😍🙌🏻🥰❤️
Nelsa R.11/18/2019 05:29
weyyy
Abdiel K.11/18/2019 04:25
wow
Ezequiel M.11/18/2019 04:23
Ya te vi
Peggy M.11/18/2019 03:52
💖💖💖
Matías A.11/18/2019 01:16
bien brutal, quiero algo asi lol
John C.11/17/2019 02:30
Great showcase on a different personality- but she needs to blend her edges! 💋
Kerry W.11/14/2019 14:10
Gud gad, hope a war never breaks out, The Military is just for fun now;
Alexandra P.11/11/2019 05:41
Absolutely fabulous!
María A.11/10/2019 07:33
I'm very Proud of You!!!
Gared B.11/10/2019 07:22
Annoying in school, and annoying away.
Joshua G.11/10/2019 05:01
Ok buddy 😐
Bianca V.11/10/2019 01:06
se parece a Stevan
Josh V.11/09/2019 14:55
If I Drag can I make second class?
Ariel C.11/09/2019 12:27
Hilarious!
Kamran K.11/09/2019 03:53
Navy nice