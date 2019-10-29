Navy SEAL Reflects on the Bin Laden Mission

He also congratulated the members of the U.S. Special Forces team who were involved in the operation

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill was on the 2011 mission that led to the death of Osama bin Laden. Now he's sharing his thoughts on the raid that led to the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. O’Neill was part of a SEAL team. The raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was targeted by the Delta Force. Both units go through extensive and intense training. This is how the raid in 2011 unfolded for him.

“It's not even the time it happens. It's the time after it happens. The fifth day after it happens, you're trying to take it as you watch TV. And all there is, is Osama bin Laden. And realizing not only was I there, but I killed him. Well, it's been a while since I was involved with the raid to kill Osama bin Laden. So, to hear that a lot of guys that I know and many of the younger men I don't know, did this daring raid into Syria to kill the world's number one terrorist, it was a sense of pride. I was very proud of the guys that went in. The keys to a successful raid are getting there, first off, realizing that we've planned for every contingency and the perfect plan doesn't happen. We'd better be prepared. We'd always cover each other's backs and be quiet. I'd rather I'd rather be a little slow and a little quiet than fast and loud. My experience on the bin Laden raid, I took the shots to kill them simply because I turned a corner. But I got there because of my team. I got there because of the pilots who were smart enough to get us there. I got there because of the air crew who were able to open the doors. I mean, imagine if we got there and we couldn't figure out the door, zero,” Former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill tells Brut.

The former U.S. Navy SEAL and special warfare operator is credited with firing the fatal shots that killed Bin Laden during the raid on his Abbottabad compound on May. 1, 2011. In the recent Baghdadi raid helicopters came under gunfire near his compound. According to President Trump, troops were on the ground for around two hours.

