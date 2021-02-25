back

Navy vet dies after police knelt on him

Warning: Distressing images. "They took him from my mom's arms, he said 'Please don't kill me.'" Angelo Quinto died after police knelt on him for over 5 minutes. His family tells Brut what happened and why they're calling for police reform.

02/25/2021 8:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:00

    Navy vet dies after police knelt on him

  2. 3:34

    Death of Daniel Prude sparks new wave of protests

  3. 5:10

    It's been one year since Ahmaud Arbery's killing

  4. 5:47

    The making and unmasking of the Golden State Killer

  5. 3:12

    Virginia senator pushes to abolish the death penalty

  6. 3:44

    Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse

15 comments

  • Mark M.
    18 minutes

    There’s no difference between US police 👮‍♀️ and Fulani’s herdsmen

  • Thomas R.
    19 minutes

    These police officers ought to go to prison like anyone else. FOR murder.

  • Beverly P.
    20 minutes

    These people want ALL people of color out of this country. Even the Native Americans. They are not going to stop until they succeed.

  • Ildefonso M.
    21 minutes

    Most of the KKK became police man to "kill legally".

  • Iman K.
    23 minutes

    pigs in uniforms again

  • Jeff M.
    25 minutes

    total b.s. read the report

  • Jules Y.
    27 minutes

    This is too much

  • Cynthia C.
    28 minutes

    Why do the police murder people who need mental health help???

  • Shauna M.
    34 minutes

    Those officers are cowards and should not be in this career field smh

  • Nouri N.
    40 minutes

    So basically the KKK are now in blue and called the police in the USA, what a fu(king shame to still see such things in the 21st century

  • Bernice J.
    40 minutes

    For Shame !!!! When it Going to Stop!!!???😥😥😥

  • Chris G.
    43 minutes

    Did the fish make it tho ?

  • Thrö A.
    43 minutes

    UN- F*CKING-BELIEVABLE. !!!!!! After Floyd, you'd think the f*cking cops would get the message....🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Artemis L.
    an hour

    This is a disgrace

  • Marinda C.
    an hour

    Another innocent man killed in police custody

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.