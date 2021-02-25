back
Navy vet dies after police knelt on him
Warning: Distressing images. "They took him from my mom's arms, he said 'Please don't kill me.'" Angelo Quinto died after police knelt on him for over 5 minutes. His family tells Brut what happened and why they're calling for police reform.
02/25/2021 8:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:00
Navy vet dies after police knelt on him
- 3:34
Death of Daniel Prude sparks new wave of protests
- 5:10
It's been one year since Ahmaud Arbery's killing
- 5:47
The making and unmasking of the Golden State Killer
- 3:12
Virginia senator pushes to abolish the death penalty
- 3:44
Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
15 comments
Mark M.18 minutes
There’s no difference between US police 👮♀️ and Fulani’s herdsmen
Thomas R.19 minutes
These police officers ought to go to prison like anyone else. FOR murder.
Beverly P.20 minutes
These people want ALL people of color out of this country. Even the Native Americans. They are not going to stop until they succeed.
Ildefonso M.21 minutes
Most of the KKK became police man to "kill legally".
Iman K.23 minutes
pigs in uniforms again
Jeff M.25 minutes
total b.s. read the report
Jules Y.27 minutes
This is too much
Cynthia C.28 minutes
Why do the police murder people who need mental health help???
Shauna M.34 minutes
Those officers are cowards and should not be in this career field smh
Nouri N.40 minutes
So basically the KKK are now in blue and called the police in the USA, what a fu(king shame to still see such things in the 21st century
Bernice J.40 minutes
For Shame !!!! When it Going to Stop!!!???😥😥😥
Chris G.43 minutes
Did the fish make it tho ?
Thrö A.43 minutes
UN- F*CKING-BELIEVABLE. !!!!!! After Floyd, you'd think the f*cking cops would get the message....🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Artemis L.an hour
This is a disgrace
Marinda C.an hour
Another innocent man killed in police custody