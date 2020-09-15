back
ND city council member's powerful message on pride flag
"We're here, we're queer, and we're not going away." After some residents called for the removal of the pride flag from their local town hall, this North Dakota city council member offered a powerful response...
09/15/2020 12:48 PMupdated: 09/15/2020 12:50 PM
68 comments
Philip A.an hour
Graham R.2 hours
So....... does this mean every minority group including the Save Anchovies Organisation is able to fly their flag along side the LBGTQ flag or Right to Life flag etc. There should only be two flags on any government building and that’s the flag of the state it’s in and the Flag of the Union... simple really!
Nina C.2 hours
Well said, we especially need to teach our children they are loved and appreciated and were are not going to discriminate against them because of their sexuality, it’s hard enough for the LBGTQ teens without bigots and hate speeches from no brain era,
Gayle G.2 hours
even in North Dakota
Goodluck O.3 hours
It blows my mind that people got up out of their beds, dressed up and wrote speeches because they are not happy about what other people do in the privacy of their own beds!! How empty and bitter are their lives!! I’m glad she shut these bigots down!!
Fred F.3 hours
I do not see heterosexual beings parading around chanting about being heterosexuals. You want to be included, don't portray your differences and don't parade around sexualising what you do. You are making yourself a minority group when you do not need to be. Anyone can be sexualy oriented to whoever, it does not however need to be publicised. The only thing you should be publicise is the lack of adoption in certain part of the world but don't whine in your own backyard where sexuality has no boundaries and homosexuality is already accepted. You are only portraying victim traits. I am heterosexual and happy that way and I don't need someone to tell me what to think. I dont go around telling people that being heterosexual is ok and I do not flaunt by personal bits to the world to make a statement. Gay or not, act like a normal human being and you will not be victimised, you will be included. The bigger the wahoo the longer it will take for you to be accepted. Why? because you piss too many people off along the way. You want to be mainstream, act mainstream. I have nothing for or against homosexuality, it does not affect me, if someone finds love in the same gender, so be it. You do not need to protest to be heard, you not not need an educated dialogue to be heard, you do not need to be educated to be heard, you just have to act accordingly and you will get inclusion. Stop playing the "gay" and "victim" card, be real.
Stephen L.3 hours
It's about time someone like this woman has come forward and to be frank on the problematic issues that countries like the US and others, accept what it wants to believe in but not hearing the voices from these minority groups. It's always religious and political standards that make the minority groups the criminals of society from it's own prejudice and ignorance.
Adalbert K.4 hours
Funny enough , no one gets offended of the confederate flag the very same that means America shouldn't be united. Shouldn't have free slaves..shouldn't give women rights..the flag of bigotts, fake patriots, non americans and inbreds .
Ozy M.5 hours
Sherry P.5 hours
Zach C.6 hours
I wonder about her feelings on representation when it comes to the US flag, anthem, and pledge of allegiance.
Richard K.8 hours
She's destined to burn in hell either way!!
Anirban S.9 hours
We are merely pop ups in this billion years old asteroid middle of nowhere in deep space named by us as Earth. Let anyone do what they wants. Be practical and logical.. Carry on with your life.. enjoy this little time you got 70-90years in this planet. 😂What the hell is wrong with you people.. Let anyone be what the hell they wants. You are less than a bacteria in this life. Just be 0.0001% logical atleast 😂.. lol Just enjoy .. smile.. spread happiness.. find love.. (and money since it's necessary) everything else is an illusion 😉
Heidi H.10 hours
John H.10 hours
I wouldn't categorise people as bullies because they don't agree with a flag being put up. If the majority of folk don't want it up then it shouldn't be up. End of.
Jackie B.10 hours
Equal rights for all...all means all.
Zakaria M.11 hours
You are fighting for ecology and nature balance and you are fighting for lgbtq which is a total aberration it doesn't match
David F.11 hours
Sonny R.11 hours
Dion C.11 hours
