Negzzia: from Iranian model to refugee in Paris
She was reported to the police by the man who tried to rape her. Since then, Iranian model Negzzia fled her country and found herself homeless in France. She told Brut her story…
12/21/2020 4:58 PM
1 comment
Estelle B.an hour
Sad story, reflective of unfair world that we live. Those with poverty and abuse, then there are those with millions.