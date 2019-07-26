Neighbors Protect a Man and His Son From ICE
"In the moment — it felt very scary." Nashville residents described how they formed a human chain around their neighbors when they were subjected to an ICE raid.
During the ordeal, a local lawyer was contacted and came to the scene
Nashville neighbors formed a human chain, to stop ICE from taking a dad and his son into custody. ICE agents followed a man's van and tried to pull it over. The ICE agents said they had a warrant - but not one signed by a judge. The standoff lasted for about four hours. Neighbors came out to support the family and bring supplies. After the ICE agents left, neighbors and advocates formed a human chain to shuttle the two safely back inside their home. Metro Nashville police officers were also present at the scene, but the department said they were there as "peacekeepers" and were not assisting in the ICE operation.
ICE agents with administrative warrants can detain someone, but they cannot forcibly remove someone from their home or vehicle, CBS reports. Because of this, the neighbors' human chain would not be considered an obstruction of justice. Video of the neighbors' coup was shared by Nashville Noticias, an organization that provides news and information to the Latin community in the Nashville area. Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition statement said the ICE agents had "no judicial or criminal warrant to apprehend" the man, who was within his rights to remain in the van. "ICE doesn’t have the authority to enter your home or private property without a warrant signed by a judge," the TIRRC statement said. "The majority of the time, ICE only has an administrative warrant — not a judicial one."
During the ordeal, a local lawyer was contacted and came to the scene. "There were two immigration officials sort of bullying a family inside of their own vehicle, telling them that they had an administrative warrant, which isn't the same thing as a judicial warrant, and trying to harass them and fear them into coming out," the lawyer, Daniel Ayoadeyoon, said. "They were saying, if you don't come out, we're going to arrest you, we're going to arrest your 12-year-old son, and that's just not legal, it's not the right law."
Brut.
47 comments
Danilo W.08/02/2019 16:05
The constitution does not apply to those who arent American citizens.
Ed S.08/01/2019 02:34
They should have arrested them all
Samantha W.08/01/2019 00:19
Bless everyone who stepped in 😍
Adam W.08/01/2019 00:16
They are here illegally. I'm pretty sure they had plenty of opportunities to file the proper paper work.
Sam M.07/31/2019 22:27
Why do you need a warrant signed by a judge to remove someone from the country who is here illegally?
Juan M.07/31/2019 21:58
Blame Trump for that people have to. Vote Trump out of office if we get together we can do it people vote Trump out of office he no good for nothing
Jessie V.07/31/2019 16:50
If you are here illegally then I have no sympathy. My parents worked very hard to get our family to the U.S. Legally .... Oh and the officers should of tased the human chain to get them out way.
Mason D.07/31/2019 15:35
I love how it's always " black and mexicans are poor " what about the percentage of whites who live in poverty as well? Nah it's always the others.....
Edward C.07/31/2019 12:05
Arrest them all
Charles E.07/31/2019 08:30
Wish I could get a group of people to help me after I've done something illegally .
Kristina B.07/30/2019 23:41
Babbbeeee imagine if we had the chances! This is amazing I woulda carried your booty all the way home from there 😘
Shawn C.07/30/2019 17:12
Lol they should arrest all these ppl like how are u gonna stop a government op like idk how ICE lets these stupid fuxks do this.
Derek S.07/30/2019 16:23
Whats sad is the same people who want to protect illegal aliens sleep with their doors locked... hypocrites
Derek S.07/30/2019 16:18
This is another reason why im moving away from Nashville. Its so liberal now! Take them all to jail for obstruction of justice!
Jennifer G.07/30/2019 13:42
People interfering with officers doing their job need a hard take-down on the pavement followed by cuffs and trip to jail.
Tony E.07/30/2019 11:11
They should have been shot
Aaliyah K.07/30/2019 07:38
when our forces collide together.. lol
Monica H.07/29/2019 20:07
Can't believe all the name calling. This is why this crap is posted. To devide.
Justin W.07/29/2019 14:26
So fake.. Bet CNN was involved..
Tanieka J.07/29/2019 13:53
Everyone stating that the neighbors should go to jail for obstructing justice needs to learn the justice system an unsigned warrant is just a piece of paper those individuals knew the law and took action so all trump supporters go to hell but first learn the “law”