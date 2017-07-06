Is the New Black Panther Party like the original Black Panthers?
542 comments
Erick M.11/04/2018 16:40
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1928993643853375&set=a.407631322656289&type=3&eid=ARCt8oKYQ6f53xxNhZiMlEFUxbTMUNnZGrT9si6t64ew2tWtmTWD4ZJtDHs6OVI_Mopt6uEdDLWBir1s Keep drinking the Koolaid!
Rodney H.10/27/2018 03:36
So I am homeless and being stalked by government help me
Ouroboros B.11/18/2017 15:30
Where do u go to become a Panther
Cervantes J.10/20/2017 00:28
Another trumps special!!!
Tyler G.10/08/2017 16:48
Let them do their thing. They feel as if their rights were stripped and it doesnt concern me. I am not racist or look down on any individual for their skin tone. You can say you wanna kill white people all you want... but just dont get mad if a white person puts a bullet in your head first. We have several bad eggs in the police department and people feel the need to seperate entire communities. Its a shame... because you can already see that innocent polite lives are going to be lost all because people want a higher voice
Leanna R.07/21/2017 12:39
The only thing in this 🌎 that has evolved is technology. Many humans are still the same ignorant, hateful, beings they have been since the beginning of time. To believe more hate is the cure is ludicrous. You don't win by being at the same level as your opponent. You win by being better.
Gary T.07/16/2017 12:21
Samir is Wright 500+year's of rape and murder stop fucking talking an eye for an eye 🔨🔪🔫 whatever it takes
JazzMond R.07/16/2017 02:44
I love the new Black Panthers!!.....we fight or die ✊🏾
Denise S.07/15/2017 15:54
I've never seen a KKK get arrested yet.
Liza D.07/13/2017 20:24
here is what I was talking about
Dwaynel P.07/13/2017 19:56
Stop the B's they doing what they can
Joshua D.07/12/2017 00:39
If the white man wants to live in peace with the Indian, he can live in peace... Treat all men alike. Give them all the same law. Give them all an even chance to live and grow.All men were made by the same Great Spirit Chief. They are all brothers. The Earth is the mother of all people, and all people should have equal rights upon it.... Let me be a free man,free to travel, free to stop,free to work,free to trade where I choose my own teachers, free to follow the religion of my fathers,free to think and talk and act for myself, and I will obey every law, or submit to the penalty. Heinmot Tooyalaket ( Chief Joseph), Nez Perce Leader
Maarku A.07/11/2017 20:07
What's the difference from how the kkk say the same about us.
Roc S.07/11/2017 19:12
We cannot sit and compare the two
Kevin B.07/11/2017 18:15
Sooo What's the problem!? the KKK have police escorted rallies and protests. It's free speech so they say... ohh they're black
Jeremiah S.07/11/2017 17:31
Lol all the black people saying "this isnt a hate group" sound exactly like kkk members. 😂😂😂
Nathen F.07/11/2017 17:20
Im sorry for my own people and there ignorant way and im so sorry to any family of color and non color now if they harm anyone. IM SORRY. ...
Nathen F.07/11/2017 17:19
God damn it this is not the black parents please it not hat we preach it peace I promise not all are guided to the trut it to protect or brothers and sisters who can no longer protect themselves. To give hope and realization to all with our knowledge of law, facts, and our right to protest PEACE. PEACEFULLY. .....
Veena D.07/11/2017 13:54
✊✊✊✊✊✊✊✊✊ Power to the people!
Joseph M.07/11/2017 13:48
Sad & despicable that our government destroyed the original black panther movement, but let the klan and other actual hate groups alone.