back
New evidence in soldier Vanessa Guillén's death in Army's #metoo
The U.S. Army has confirmed soldier Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered in April 2020, was sexually harassed by a superior. Her death continues to highlight systemic issues within the military and calls for change.
05/03/2021 5:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:28
New evidence in soldier Vanessa Guillén's death in Army's #metoo
- 7:27
The raid that killed Osama bin Laden
- 3:14
The U.S. recognizes the Armenian genocide for the first time
- 2:39
Officers mock woman with dementia after arresting her
- 7:50
The anatomy of a police killing in America
- 0:59
Tyler Perry denounces hate at the Oscars
0 comments