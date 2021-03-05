back

New evidence in soldier Vanessa Guillén's death in Army's #metoo

The U.S. Army has confirmed soldier Vanessa Guillén, who was murdered in April 2020, was sexually harassed by a superior. Her death continues to highlight systemic issues within the military and calls for change.

