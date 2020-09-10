back
New videos in the Breonna Taylor case released
⚠️Warning: Distressing images ⚠️ There are now new videos of the SWAT team raid after the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, whose death sparked protests across the country.
10/09/2020 4:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 16:04
La 'Ndrangheta: Vida y muerte de un traidor de la mafia
- 4:42
Esta es la historia de Emmett Till
- 12:02
México, el escándalo del feminicidio
- 3:07
El emotivo discurso de esta madre a Joe Biden
- 2:29
El discurso del padre de Jacob Blake asesinado a manos de la policía
- 4:09
El alegato de la hija de una de las víctimas del ataque a una mezquita de Nueva Zelanda
23 comments
Edgardo R.28 minutes
The more this things happen and are shown in the media,, the more im convinced. God plz come already do you, the real law and judge (this) ppl
Christine L.32 minutes
Fake news
Kevin B.35 minutes
This is how police do buisness?!! All over a “drug” warrant.🤬🤬 This is government sanctioned murder.
Eruel K.an hour
Injustice cooking
Ute S.an hour
Und DAS IST alles ERST der ANFANG 👹🤮💩💀👹🤮💩💀👹🤮💩💀👹🤮 💩💀👹
Josip M.an hour
HuRaaa 🤦🏻♂️
Dustin B.an hour
Sooo... where’s the gun? And why wasn’t it dusted for finger prints to see who the person holding it was?
Jose V.an hour
Why is that much people needed for a raid ?
Thao L.an hour
we want to see the first video before they going in the house and what they did or do not do the video that already shown. they already in side the house and we need to why respond fire to the apartment his girlfriend and everything else that is a lie needed proof
Cristina A.an hour
did u see this?
Monica B.2 hours
They were banging on the door. Who was shooting? It was her she was scared.
Monica B.2 hours
Warning dont live the drug thug life.
Kayla M.2 hours
I am disgusted
Rans L.2 hours
Blacks need to start shooting back at these KLU KLUX KLAN members
Robb R.2 hours
Show the whole video not just parts of it.
Victoria M.2 hours
And still no justice for this family
Wally S.2 hours
She needs justice ne way or another.
Timothy M.2 hours
No more swat teams, it is just summary executions without trial.
Ramon L.2 hours
Murdering sobs
Richard M.2 hours
He told the truth she did the shooting