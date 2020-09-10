back

New videos in the Breonna Taylor case released

⚠️Warning: Distressing images ⚠️ There are now new videos of the SWAT team raid after the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, whose death sparked protests across the country.

10/09/2020 4:58 PM
23 comments

  • Edgardo R.
    28 minutes

    The more this things happen and are shown in the media,, the more im convinced. God plz come already do you, the real law and judge (this) ppl

  • Christine L.
    32 minutes

    Fake news

  • Kevin B.
    35 minutes

    This is how police do buisness?!! All over a “drug” warrant.🤬🤬 This is government sanctioned murder.

  • Eruel K.
    an hour

    Injustice cooking

  • Ute S.
    an hour

    Und DAS IST alles ERST der ANFANG 👹🤮💩💀👹🤮💩💀👹🤮💩💀👹🤮 💩💀👹

  • Josip M.
    an hour

    HuRaaa 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Dustin B.
    an hour

    Sooo... where’s the gun? And why wasn’t it dusted for finger prints to see who the person holding it was?

  • Jose V.
    an hour

    Why is that much people needed for a raid ?

  • Thao L.
    an hour

    we want to see the first video before they going in the house and what they did or do not do the video that already shown. they already in side the house and we need to why respond fire to the apartment his girlfriend and everything else that is a lie needed proof

  • Cristina A.
    an hour

    did u see this?

  • Monica B.
    2 hours

    They were banging on the door. Who was shooting? It was her she was scared.

  • Monica B.
    2 hours

    Warning dont live the drug thug life.

  • Kayla M.
    2 hours

    I am disgusted

  • Rans L.
    2 hours

    Blacks need to start shooting back at these KLU KLUX KLAN members

  • Robb R.
    2 hours

    Show the whole video not just parts of it.

  • Victoria M.
    2 hours

    And still no justice for this family

  • Wally S.
    2 hours

    She needs justice ne way or another.

  • Timothy M.
    2 hours

    No more swat teams, it is just summary executions without trial.

  • Ramon L.
    2 hours

    Murdering sobs

  • Richard M.
    2 hours

    He told the truth she did the shooting

