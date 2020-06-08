back

New York Attorney General calls for dissolution of NRA

"The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse." New York Attorney General Letitia James calls for the dissolution of the NRA, citing years of financial fraud.

08/06/2020 7:00 PM
14 comments

  • Robert P.
    24 minutes

    Sounds like she is reading the Democratic handbook

  • LuAnn W.
    26 minutes

    Score! Parkland kids!

  • Carolyn D.
    27 minutes

    Thank you.

  • Constantin Y.
    39 minutes

    How to abolish this f....... 2nd amendment ?

  • Günther F.
    42 minutes

    A.k.a one happy island ARUBA

  • Marcia V.
    an hour

    I need proof.

  • Debra S.
    an hour

    Then we need to investigate the money laundering aspect. Russian dollars for right wing American campaign funds.

  • Lynda B.
    an hour

    Sounds like she's talking about Trump!

  • Tina B.
    an hour

    Dems fund child trafficking 🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Tina B.
    an hour

    Democrats are trying to steal our country! I love the NRA

  • Diana M.
    an hour

    Talk about taking on Goliath.

  • Tina B.
    an hour

    Get out of office and my country! Communism isn't welcome here!!!

  • Nour S.
    an hour

    Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger

  • Craig C.
    an hour

    this is flat out crazy.. where is obummer??? i want to file a law suit against him for lying to me.. and miss using funds.