New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

How the Taliban came to power
Taliban forces take Kabul, thousands try to flee the capital
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls anti-maskers "schmucks"
What is QAnon?
Charlottesville Victim's Legacy Defined By Hope
To wear or not to wear a mask ...
Saying some one should just automatically agree with any woman's claims without thinking means they are are part of the problem.
1. If a man gets divorced he looses everything, and his life future is pretty much lost.
2. If a woman accused a man for sexual misconduct, the man looses the court case, and theo. women wins. And the man's future life is pretty much lost
3. When a woman has a claim or conveys an argument she expects to be right only on the basis of her gender... And what she feels. And most men give it to them, because they actually just want some to be happy and righteously treated.
Cut the crap and resign quick
Forced out ! Will now be arrested for many crimes .
what a pathetic non-argument. Men are “oppressed”, Lol! What a joke.
You’re so desperate to ignore when other people are unhappy, that you’ll argue anything. You just want the right to keep hurting others, since it serves you.
If women tell you they are being hurt, just trust them. And change accordingly. What more would you need to know, if you’re a decent man?
Seriously. The accusation is that he came on to a woman, and tried to kiss her. I think it's in poor taste when he's married and it was the made, but still no harm done what so ever..
So if a guy goes on a limb, and the timing is off, or the girl doesn't have the same interest. And he kisses the girl. Then it's harassment!?!? WTF!?
How the f... are men suppose to seduce you, women, these days. By sexting or what!?!? - hardly romantic 😐
Nice
It's funny how the woke are highlighting sexual harassment, but won't highlight the people he killed in nursing homes because they wanna blame the covid deaths to trump. Lol
Poor guy
Gut to clean gutterbale bale Burt.
It was time
The line has not been “redrawn”, it’s just that you’ve chosen to ignore it all your life.
But who's replacing him. Sometimes it better to stick with the devil you know.
😎 Now for Newsom, Lightfoot and Sisolak
Why don't you people ever get it the things you do in secret always comes back to bite you where it hurts so 😥 becareful how you treat the people you meet on your way up because they will be the same people you meet on your way down and it also amazing how quickly people forget all the good things you have done lts good to choose the right when a choice is place before you 😊
He so calm and collective I love it..
Good decision...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
16 comments
Tróndur S.6 days
Saying some one should just automatically agree with any woman's claims without thinking means they are are part of the problem. 1. If a man gets divorced he looses everything, and his life future is pretty much lost. 2. If a woman accused a man for sexual misconduct, the man looses the court case, and theo. women wins. And the man's future life is pretty much lost 3. When a woman has a claim or conveys an argument she expects to be right only on the basis of her gender... And what she feels. And most men give it to them, because they actually just want some to be happy and righteously treated.
Ricardo B.7 days
Cut the crap and resign quick
Roy H.08/12/2021 08:59
Forced out ! Will now be arrested for many crimes .
Janelle D.08/11/2021 14:26
what a pathetic non-argument. Men are “oppressed”, Lol! What a joke. You’re so desperate to ignore when other people are unhappy, that you’ll argue anything. You just want the right to keep hurting others, since it serves you. If women tell you they are being hurt, just trust them. And change accordingly. What more would you need to know, if you’re a decent man?
Tróndur S.08/11/2021 12:04
Seriously. The accusation is that he came on to a woman, and tried to kiss her. I think it's in poor taste when he's married and it was the made, but still no harm done what so ever.. So if a guy goes on a limb, and the timing is off, or the girl doesn't have the same interest. And he kisses the girl. Then it's harassment!?!? WTF!? How the f... are men suppose to seduce you, women, these days. By sexting or what!?!? - hardly romantic 😐
Gomes C.08/11/2021 08:27
Nice
Banban M.08/11/2021 01:19
It's funny how the woke are highlighting sexual harassment, but won't highlight the people he killed in nursing homes because they wanna blame the covid deaths to trump. Lol
Kanisha H.08/11/2021 00:46
Poor guy
Jaswant S.08/10/2021 23:51
Gut to clean gutterbale bale Burt.
Coleman S.08/10/2021 20:35
It was time
Janelle D.08/10/2021 20:25
The line has not been “redrawn”, it’s just that you’ve chosen to ignore it all your life.
Vicki S.08/10/2021 19:53
But who's replacing him. Sometimes it better to stick with the devil you know.
Anthony G.08/10/2021 19:42
😎 Now for Newsom, Lightfoot and Sisolak
Margaret F.08/10/2021 19:35
Why don't you people ever get it the things you do in secret always comes back to bite you where it hurts so 😥 becareful how you treat the people you meet on your way up because they will be the same people you meet on your way down and it also amazing how quickly people forget all the good things you have done lts good to choose the right when a choice is place before you 😊
Bambi T.08/10/2021 19:29
He so calm and collective I love it..
Azlan R.08/10/2021 18:59
Good decision...