New York's AG will investigate Trump

She's New York's first black AG — and she just might be Donald Trump's worst nightmare.
34 comments
Morris W.12/31/2018 20:40
God please cover this young lady. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Matthew S.12/31/2018 20:14
I'm not a real fan of Donald Trump but he's doing a damn good job and you can't deny it that's why you fux are all hating on him
Matthew S.12/31/2018 20:13
Trump all the way you won't change my mind I'm loving this cheap gas and affordable healthcare
Dwight D.12/31/2018 19:51
If he's found to have broken the law prosecute him.
Demetrius P.12/31/2018 12:48
I need to read between the lines
Demetrius P.12/31/2018 12:47
Looks like I need to pay more attention
Richard B.12/28/2018 01:21
What a arrogant ass
Orlando R.12/27/2018 17:46
I'm sorry but Mueller is his first worse nightmare but she's probably his second
Robert P.12/26/2018 05:31
SHE IS GETTING READY TO TEAR A WHOLE IN THE TRUMPS
Jamar S.12/24/2018 09:19
Go get him! Lock him up
Kämåñïę B.12/23/2018 17:41
💯👏🏾
William B.12/21/2018 07:30
Oh snap! Somebodys a** is grass, and she is the lawnmower.
Logan D.12/20/2018 15:41
The evidence against Hillary is a mile high. Where's her investigation in that? Biased? Of course she is. Is she implying that she is going to be a criminal by doing investigations without a crime. Yes, she is. What law has Trump broken? Show the proof.
Morris W.12/20/2018 15:14
Stay in the buggy my sister.
Derick T.12/20/2018 12:39
Tramp must be brought to heel. Women in power, castrate that MF! Love it!
Kate C.12/20/2018 10:48
That's what happens when you put a woman, especially a woman of color in positions of power -- EVERYONE gets a fair chance because she's most likely tired of all the bullshyt. Go get em' Madame AG 🙌🏿❣🙌🏿!
Stacy M.12/20/2018 09:38
Abuse of power by this racist!
Jiminee J.12/20/2018 06:37
The puppet Donald J. Trump does his Helinski promise. This is why you need to have another Government official in the room. Its time to subpoena the translator. The only one cheering the retreat is Putin. He is getting his money's worth.
Berlinda G.12/20/2018 05:54
Asante sana Dada...do your JOB!!!!! No one is above the law ... especially 45....
Ethel R.12/20/2018 04:11
I hope she is his worse NIGHT MARE