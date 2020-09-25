New Yorkers talk living in "anarchy"

Young poll workers are making voting easier
Jeff M.8 hours
hell hole
Bruce D.3 days
Showing snipits from peaceful areas does not rub out the anarchy around the corner. I could do that in North Korea
Frank M.3 days
When you have an elected fascist as president and an AG who is a nazi...what can you expect?
Aris O.3 days
An “anarchist jurisdictions”... It didn’t say anarchy is running rampant
Robbie H.3 days
Fake news , NY was not one of the city's designated
John H.3 days
why did this video not identify the town that's kind of chickenshit in itself make a video and don't identify the town
Walter B.4 days
It's a media problem, everything is blown out of proportion.
Laurent L.4 days
What do they call anarchy ? Riot, crime, violence have nothing to do with anarchy. Anachy doesn't mean the chaos or anomie. People need to learn what words do mean.
Françoise D.4 days
😢"Give a dog a bad name and hang him" In french 2020: " Qui veut noyer son chien l accuse de la...covid"
Liz K.4 days
Fun fact: The term 'anarchist jurisdiction' isn't even a real term. The Fascists currently in power are a joke
Michael W.4 days
bad article, misleading people about the definition of the "jurisdiction" yes BLM and antifa are home based in these towns, doesnt mean theres no laws, it means its priority one to anarchic groups
John O.4 days
Just wait until after dark!!!
Chris N.4 days
The lady on the bike with the most melancholy "anarchy" of all time 🤣
Trending T.4 days
this video thinks it is making a point but the jurisdiction doesn't mean that anarchy reigns, it just means that anarchists are based out of there. which they are, nobody would disagree. poor reporting
Nikolai S.4 days
I noticed there isn’t any footage during night time 🤷🏽♂️