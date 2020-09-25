back

New Yorkers talk living in "anarchy"

The DOJ designated their city an "anarchist jurisdiction." Here's what New Yorkers have to say about that...

09/25/2020 3:58 PM

15 comments

  • Jeff M.
    8 hours

    hell hole

  • Bruce D.
    3 days

    Showing snipits from peaceful areas does not rub out the anarchy around the corner. I could do that in North Korea

  • Frank M.
    3 days

    When you have an elected fascist as president and an AG who is a nazi...what can you expect?

  • Aris O.
    3 days

    An “anarchist jurisdictions”... It didn’t say anarchy is running rampant

  • Robbie H.
    3 days

    Fake news , NY was not one of the city's designated

  • John H.
    3 days

    why did this video not identify the town that's kind of chickenshit in itself make a video and don't identify the town

  • Walter B.
    4 days

    It's a media problem, everything is blown out of proportion.

  • Laurent L.
    4 days

    What do they call anarchy ? Riot, crime, violence have nothing to do with anarchy. Anachy doesn't mean the chaos or anomie. People need to learn what words do mean.

  • Françoise D.
    4 days

    😢"Give a dog a bad name and hang him" In french 2020: " Qui veut noyer son chien l accuse de la...covid"

  • Liz K.
    4 days

    Fun fact: The term 'anarchist jurisdiction' isn't even a real term. The Fascists currently in power are a joke

  • Michael W.
    4 days

    bad article, misleading people about the definition of the "jurisdiction" yes BLM and antifa are home based in these towns, doesnt mean theres no laws, it means its priority one to anarchic groups

  • John O.
    4 days

    Just wait until after dark!!!

  • Chris N.
    4 days

    The lady on the bike with the most melancholy "anarchy" of all time 🤣

  • Trending T.
    4 days

    this video thinks it is making a point but the jurisdiction doesn't mean that anarchy reigns, it just means that anarchists are based out of there. which they are, nobody would disagree. poor reporting

  • Nikolai S.
    4 days

    I noticed there isn’t any footage during night time 🤷🏽‍♂️

