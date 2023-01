New Zealand’s Prime Minister steps down

Jacinda Ardern became New Zealand’s Prime Minister in 2017 when she was 37, becoming one of the youngest leaders in the world. She was also the second world leader to give birth while in office. New Zealand’s general election will be in October 2023 and in the meantime, a new prime minister will be sworn in. #news #fyp Producer: Antoniette Meyer Senior Producer: Amy Daire