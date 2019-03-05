back
No Indictment For Cops Who Shot Stephon Clark
Tensions are high in Sacramento after it was announced the officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark — will not face any charges. His fiancée is denouncing the decision.
03/05/2019 12:21 PM
273 comments
Almanza J.05/30/2019 22:47
Its called white privilege.
Britt M.05/30/2019 19:44
Are u SERIOUS ? He was unarmed !
Jerry H.05/29/2019 12:01
Have to know the whole story before I give an opinion.
Damontez H.05/28/2019 21:25
Some of them need to be shot , so they know how it feels
Plex B.05/28/2019 17:18
Iam not surprised at all
Abraham A.05/27/2019 06:45
So let’s get this right. If I am in Sacramento, and I BELIEVE somebody was pointing a gun at me, I am allowed to shoot and kill that person and not be charged?? No confirmed visual of a gun or any reason to believe it is, without a doubt, a gun. I just have to genuinely think that he had a gun and was pointing it at me.
Hmoob H.05/24/2019 03:29
Dont judge wait till its ur turn or ur love one then go from there .
Simon J.05/23/2019 21:30
Above the Law???
Naima S.05/21/2019 03:35
We need to get rid of people in office like this isn't a prosecutor an elected official these are the people who's records need to be examined these are the people who shouldn't be allowed in office people need to vote people like this put of office if not your tax money is paying these people to allow criminals to go free
Maria S.05/20/2019 22:53
Wait ,so he beat her , someone call the police on domestic violence and she is still advocating for him ? He was a Obviously violent person , and people that say that skin color it was a fact the answer is no! It was the behavior and the danger that he represented , maybe the “beat me ,but don’t leave me” worked for her ,but why the police had to take the risk ?
Sterling N.05/20/2019 18:43
Do you really think the people in control of your life will face anything wrong on their part? On top of you being black lol yea right mf
Isaiah H.05/19/2019 15:09
What ever happened to “DROP THE WEAPON OR ILL SHOOT” “HANDS UP GET ON THE GROUND” Now it’s just, he’s gotta gun! *27 gunshots
Becky H.05/19/2019 14:53
RIP rule of law. The only people that dont have to follow the law are police officers, politicians and rich white folks Fuck off
Jaliciia J.05/18/2019 05:11
White people on here are showing there idiotic side
Tena V.05/18/2019 03:58
Show some proof!! This case should be open !! Justice for that woman! DA is wrong. Look at her guilty look and talked!something is hide!!!
Patricia D.05/17/2019 20:27
The cops will get their day in hell. Karma will catch up with them.
Curtis T.05/16/2019 11:25
This is horrible but it's not just black ppl who get shot and killed by cops. Statistics show that there are way more white people who are shot and killed by cops but the media won't show you that because they want to keep us divided
Chrissy T.05/14/2019 19:46
Shame on them
Elisse C.05/12/2019 22:33
Remember when we gave $2 million to the family of a white woman who was shot and killed by a cop? Me too.
John T.05/12/2019 13:53
Never seen a man of any color get shot when they complied. The moral of the story play stupid games when stupid prizes. Grow up and take responsibility for what happens if you're going to play that way that way is going to playback