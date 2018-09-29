back
Nobel Peace Prize nominee fights for survivors
This rape survivor is changing the way the U.S. combats sexual assault — and she's got a Congress-passed law and Nobel Peace Prize nomination to prove it. Special thanks to Rise.
09/29/2018 5:02 PM
13 comments
JinSeng L.10/03/2018 06:24
1.3 billion women? So you're saying about 50% of women in the entire world are victim of sexual violence? That is too big of a number to be believable. If it was 20%, yea, it is possible. But almost 50%? Women outnumber men almost 2:1. Keep that in mind. Pull the facts and make sure the facts aren't bias then I'll believe. Being a good or bad person doesn't mean you're always right or always wrong. Right and wrong are different from good and bad. Men should make a petition that both parents paid for child support so men don't have to commit suicide do to pressure. Or eat bread for 18 years or take 3 jobs. Peace? Sorry, that is out of reach. Humans will be humans and stupidity is infinite. Life functions like the waves, it is calm sometimes but underneath there is always turbulence. The only time I see peace is when eveyone knows that they could be a threat. When people think about the results of their actions and not what they want. Then, maybe peace is possible. The world can't change when the world refuses to admit they are the problem. Since we are talking rape, Rape culture is not real. Don't be delusional people. We dont live to rape.
Phillip M.10/03/2018 05:47
You better bring some evidence or you will be asked how are you dressed
Billie B.10/01/2018 20:51
I'm sorry you were assaulted. I'm proud of the stand you're taking. I thank you for being the standard bearer for this urgent cause. I believe you deserve that Peace Prize.
Cailei C.10/01/2018 01:01
Sam R.09/30/2018 23:25
Crying wolf ✋🏾✋🏾
Rock R.09/30/2018 06:50
Rachael R.09/30/2018 04:27
Rock on girl!
Elidəniz H.09/29/2018 18:31
Elidəniz H.09/29/2018 18:31
Yazan M.09/29/2018 17:38
Why always bad things happen to good people 😕😫
Awil X.09/29/2018 17:21
Christopher J.09/29/2018 17:03
you mean with a jim crow era lynch mob?
Learn more about Amanda Nguyen’s UN Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Resolution here: change.org/p/pass-the-united-nations-sexual-assault-survivors-bill-of-rights-resolution