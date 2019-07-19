Nobel Prize Winner Nadia Murad Meets Trump
"It's not about ISIS...I'm in danger — my people cannot go back." Nobel Prize winner Nadia Murad risked her life to escape ISIS. When they met, President Trump apparently hadn't heard of her.
Yazidi Nadia Murad and Donald Trump at the White House
Nadia Murad is an Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist who lives in Germany. In 2014, she was kidnapped from her hometown Kocho and held by the Islamic State for three months. She was captured on 15 August 2014. She was held as a slave in the city of Mosul, where she was beaten, burned with cigarettes, and raped. She successfully escaped after her captor left the house unlocked. Murad was taken in by a neighboring family, who were able to smuggle her out of the Islamic State controlled area, allowing her to make her way to a refugee camp in Duhok, northern Iraq. She was out of ISIS territory on early September 2014 or in November 2014.
Murad is the founder of Nadia's Initiative, an organization dedicated to "helping women and children victimized by genocide, mass atrocities, and human trafficking to heal and rebuild their lives and communities.” She and Denis Mukwege were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for "their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict". She is the first Iraqi and Yazidi to be awarded a Nobel Prize. Nadia Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018, after risking her life to raise awareness of wartime sexual violence. In 2014, she was sold into sex slavery by ISIS militants, who also executed most of her family.
Murad is also part of the first court case against Islamic State extremists in Iraq and Syria on charges of genocide and sexual violence being litigated by Amal Clooney. Of the 550,000 Yazidis in Iraq before ISIS emerged in 2014, around 100,000 have moved abroad. 360,000 remain internally displaced. Twenty-seven refugees who have survived religious persecution met with President Donald Trump at the White House in 2019. She made a tearful plea to President Trump to help the Yazidi people who were terrorized by ISIS.
82 comments
Patty P.07/31/2019 20:47
She is so brave. Too bad she was talking to someone with deaf ears.
Lynette W.07/31/2019 20:43
He heard about a "peace prize" this woman received recently, and his little piggy ears perked up. He wanted to know more about it, nevermind that she had been telling him about how her family had been murdered by ISIS. He countered that ISIS was gone. That information about her family didn't even warrant a touch of empathy, but the PRIZE! Now there was something that he latched onto! What had she done to win it? he asked. You could almost see those tiny little wheels turning in that tiny little brain behind those beady little pig eyes. It was indeed a sight to behold. So, that's where this nonsense came from. That's what he was angling for, even though he was clueless about the process of "mediating," let alone the history of the conflict and its confines.
Eric B.07/31/2019 17:34
trump is clueless about almost everything and then lies to hide the fact he is such a moron!
Jack C.07/31/2019 11:28
Not a word of gratitude, gimme gimme gimme
Rose G.07/30/2019 23:12
I had never heard of her either. Does that raise eyebrows? Does that make me deplorable?
Justin F.07/30/2019 21:02
This BS is going on everywhere in the world especially more in Africa. What was her Nobel Prize win for? It never stated. If it's about her speaking about the victims and what's going on, that DOESN'T deserve that award. There are countless victims everywhere. On top of that, the liberal Democratic president Trump is only deporting those who have felony crimes like assault, murder, weapons, rape, molestation, etc charges. So funny to see people to play into the fear mongering BS
Joan D.07/29/2019 23:55
This man has no soul.
G E.07/29/2019 13:43
That reason means nothing to tRump. He more than likely took part in his buddy's sex with underage girls scheme.
John N.07/28/2019 01:02
God bless her. She’s a millionaire now
Brad N.07/26/2019 18:49
Trump 2020 send that Muslim home to hell with her...
Salvador R.07/26/2019 16:31
ISIS! one extreme faction of Islamic belief, yet many Muslim community supported it!
Abraham H.07/26/2019 16:16
Indignante. Esa joven le ha mostrado este video a la congresista islamica de libia que defiende a usáis y alkaeda?.la representante que cuando fue juramentada en el congreso irrespeto’ al presidente donald trump.ella representa a Michigan.un estado lleno de africanos libios terroristas,en su gran mayoría.y que fueron los que botaron por ella.esta terrorista es de libia ,de nacimiento
Greg M.07/25/2019 00:19
We can’t help everyone in this world. People need to stand up for themselves in there own country and take it back from evil people.
Dianne Y.07/23/2019 23:20
He dont know
Aamna S.07/23/2019 12:41
Trump isn't the least bit interested since she isn't a white American. Her life and dignity isn't as valuable as that of an American citizen. If the US hadn't invaded Iraq, there wouldn't have been an ISIS so appealing to American sensitivities usually results in new victims instead of any form of redressal.
Ta-Ta A.07/23/2019 09:54
Some times I think Donny is have a pure heart.😅
Walter D.07/22/2019 23:49
So , so sad ! Koran dictates and makes it ok to do to unbelievers !
Jennifer L.07/22/2019 18:38
What an ignorant individual that is called the president. If he'd get off Twitter and educate himself he might be a better leader.
Cathy H.07/22/2019 00:45
We don't want that here they are trying to change are laws.. So VOTE !!!! TRUMP 2020
Madiha S.07/21/2019 18:24
Allah is with them 😓❤