Nobel Prize Winner on How to End Child Labor
Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, who has helped rescue over 88,000 children from slavery, says there are some simple changes people can make in their daily lives to help end the exploitation of children.
The U.S. is using several products which are made by child slaves in other parts of the world
Kailash Satyarthi has rescued over 88,000 children from child slavery. The 2014 Nobel Prize winner has been fighting for children’s rights since 1980. He says a warming planet is making it easier to exploit children. Satyarthi says child labor is a major global dilemma — and that it’s up to consumers to put pressure on companies to stop it. Citizens of the U.S. and Europe are using several products which are made by child slaves in other parts of the world.
“Every child, every young person has the right, constitutional right, legal right, but more importantly divine right to freedom — divine right to learn. And in today's world you cannot say that this problem is localized. “This is not my problem.” People here must raise their voice as consumers if they say no to those things then it will definitely change. Terrible floods are coming and to the family, the poor families, are losing everything and their children are vulnerable for trafficking, child marriage, child labor. Remarkable, remarkable change has been possible. One should also believe in the power of a victim or survivor because these people, though they have lost their hopes, but even then, they have this immense power to emerge again as confident. We have been very successful in doing it not in case of one or two of them, but Thousands of these young people are messengers, activists, and they themselves are now freeing of their children then do they themselves by stopping slavery and trafficking from their villages. I would say the reason to be hopeful,” Kailash Satyarthi tells Brut.
In 1998, Satyarthi led the Global March Against Child Labor. Nearly 2 decades later, he’s mobilizing young people to speak out for the over 100 million child workers through his 100 Million Campaign. He says he’s encouraged by the drop-in child workers from 246 million in 2000 to 152 million in 2016 according to the International Labor Organization.
