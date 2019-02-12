back
Northam Not The 1st To Make Racially-Insensitive Remarks
Ralph Northam's political career is on life support, with the Virginia governor again in hot water after making racially-insensitive remarks to CBS. But he's far from the first politician to make controversial remarks pertaining to race. 🙄
02/12/2019 1:30 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 5:44 PM
13 comments
Jake B.02/28/2019 06:25
Bernie saying ghetto was not an issue. It's a term that can be used in bad context, but not how he did
Kaj W.02/25/2019 20:01
And black nationalist ...
D Y.02/24/2019 14:36
He's not wrong...among the first African people here were ones that had been indentured... Where do you think many of the free "blacks" that show up in colonial and revolutionary history come from? Of course, many people from Africa were brought to this hemisphere as slaves, but not all...
Davonte S.02/20/2019 15:58
“Monkey it up” can we stop he wasn’t using that as a term of endearment
Davonte S.02/20/2019 15:57
What Bernie said was true take him out
Ole O.02/19/2019 15:54
Happy Feb.
Iris B.02/18/2019 17:20
It amazes me how Trump supporters don't hear what the rest of the world hears...That Pocahontas remark wow🤔
Rich C.02/18/2019 07:30
I hate when White Folks attempt to make slavery seem like a Hiccup in America’s History!!!😡
Phillip M.02/16/2019 04:37
Killing babies is enough to run him off, barbaric what he proposed to do, liberals brought up the racial thing to get focus off his murder of babies policy
John M.02/13/2019 20:44
Indentured servitude was not the same as slavery🤷🏼♂️
Michael M.02/12/2019 18:53
Racist DEMOCRATS
Daniel I.02/12/2019 01:45
Yawn. *report*
Ash R.02/12/2019 01:42
I didn't even know "CP time" was a thing. How racist do you have to be to even have that in your vocabulary. Wow.