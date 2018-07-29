NRA Boycotted His Restaurant for Promoting Gun Control

When the NRA boycotted his restaurant, the result was exactly what he wanted — a conversation about gun control. Special thanks to Ellen's.
Victoria E.08/02/2018 00:19
I see nothing wrong here. You can have *reasonable regulation* while still supporting individuals legally *attaining and maintaining* guns and their 2nd Amendment rights, respectively. I‘d like to know what the NRA found upsetting about this.
Jose I.07/31/2018 13:31
But the nra member agree
Ashley H.07/31/2018 03:53
Dont start nothin... Wont be nothin...
Suzy V.07/31/2018 00:44
❤️❤️❤️
Salhi A.07/30/2018 00:47
,
Guy A.07/30/2018 00:20
Thats fine but do not take our gun rights away there arexalot of still good people that have guns.we get yiu but dont make all pay just because of bad guys that use guns for bad use.
Korey C.07/29/2018 21:22
Bahahahaha LOSERS
Steve P.07/29/2018 21:21
Cool on you!
Joanne K.07/29/2018 21:16
Took a lot of courage to do what you did and I applaud you. When we don't act because we are afraid to ruffle feathers the other guys win by default!