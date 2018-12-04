NRA Feeling The Heat

The National Rifle Association might be in serious financial trouble.

The nation's largest gun-rights organization lost $55 million in profits in 2017. They also saw a $27 million drop in contributions and a $35 million drop in membership dues.

The NRA's media arm, NRATV, has reportedly laid off several employees. Cameron Gray : "Some personal news: Just shy of my 10-year anniversary, me and several colleagues had their positions terminated this morning"

2018 wasn't any better, as groups like March For Our Lives began publicly organizing against the NRA.

"Can you tell me, right now, that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future?" (cheering) "To every politician who has taken donations from the NRA, shame on you."

In response, companies like FedEx, United Airlines, and Hertz ended their financial relationship with the NRA. "We're going to have to outlive the NRA and we will. moi ine Because they certainly aren't going to stop, but neither are we."