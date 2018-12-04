NRA Feeling The Heat
With sharp declines in profit and membership, the NRA may finally be feeling the heat. 💰
The National Rifle Association might be in serious financial trouble.
The nation's largest gun-rights organization lost $55 million in profits in 2017. They also saw a $27 million drop in contributions and a $35 million drop in membership dues.
The NRA's media arm, NRATV, has reportedly laid off several employees. Cameron Gray : "Some personal news: Just shy of my 10-year anniversary, me and several colleagues had their positions terminated this morning"
2018 wasn't any better, as groups like March For Our Lives began publicly organizing against the NRA.
"Can you tell me, right now, that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future?" (cheering) "To every politician who has taken donations from the NRA, shame on you."
In response, companies like FedEx, United Airlines, and Hertz ended their financial relationship with the NRA. "We're going to have to outlive the NRA and we will. moi ine Because they certainly aren't going to stop, but neither are we."
16 comments
Stella W.12/06/2018 11:15
Too bad, so sad, lemme send you thoughts and prayers mate...
Bret T.12/06/2018 10:55
NRA is strong
Dan C.12/06/2018 00:24
Pretty funny how everyone forgets that gun control is racist and sexist
Philip K.12/05/2018 15:59
NRA some but gun sales up .....
Dustin M.12/05/2018 13:01
It’s about time the biggest gun control organization starts to fail
Robert O.12/05/2018 12:00
Let me know when you need help. So l can just watch
Conrad O.12/05/2018 05:28
Bankruptcy in the headlights of the NRA...
Chris H.12/05/2018 03:20
Nra for the people. Look at Chicago, idiots
Miakel R.12/05/2018 01:14
Haha hehe Ho-Ho!! They don't have nobody in Congress at the moment they can scam money from.
Mel O.12/04/2018 22:49
Second amendment was not written to provide protection for domestic terrorism. nra is nothing but a domestic terrorist organization. If you understand second amendment right, there is no reason for anyone to even have a gun let alone carry it. This country is NOT at war with itself and there are no enemies living within our borders. Furthermore, the federal government does not intend to take over your rights. Only murderers need gun. People can kill but, people with guns can kill much much more and much much faster and easier. Las Vegas is one example.
Roz D.12/04/2018 22:04
soonest.
Nathan A.12/04/2018 21:28
When those kindergartens got shot in the face, I know it’s was over for those idiots
Eric E.12/04/2018 21:24
Yeah, thoughts and prayers
Suze A.12/04/2018 19:50
Let the door hit you in the a$$ on the way out.
David P.12/04/2018 17:12
Good riddance
Ben Y.12/04/2018 12:44
Thoughts and prayers.