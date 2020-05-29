back

NYC protesters rally for George Floyd

"You're supposed to wake up and protect and serve. Who are you protecting?" These men and women rallied in New York to demand justice for George Floyd. Here's what they told us...

05/29/2020 12:33 PM
25 comments

  • Linota K.
    15 minutes

    I can’t breathe.. support from Algeria.

  • Syed Z.
    19 minutes

    https://beingzab.wordpress.com/2020/05/29/rise-of-narcissists-the-plague-that-killed-poetry/

  • Clarisse D.
    22 minutes

    Policias racistas de porcaria lixos

  • Sabbir M.
    25 minutes

    I can't breathe ✊🏻

  • Amer A.
    26 minutes

    العنصريه والتعصب الديني وجهان لعمله واحده

  • Dipsikha S.
    26 minutes

    What’s the use of this outrage now when clearly someone could have stopped recording the incident and had the audacity to inform the higher authorities when the crime was taking place. Atleast the man would have been alive today and none of this would’ve happened. Ppl do nothing to help the victims just record crimes everywhere nowadays. It’s actually sad.

  • Steve K.
    35 minutes

    Don't break the law

  • Ajith A.
    35 minutes

    And indians be like atleast your life has some value .....In india ....people already became victims in police station

  • Norma A.
    39 minutes

    Go home people stop spreading the virus!!!

  • Feroz E.
    39 minutes

    Hey America, Let Them Breathe

  • Ivana V.
    42 minutes

    It's a f..ing murder. Whole world saw it. They should be convitcted and in jail. End of story. Wtf

  • Gjin P.
    42 minutes

    I can’t breathe.. support from Albania 🇦🇱

  • Al P.
    44 minutes

    The Minneapolis police department should have taken the officers into custody right from the get go. Their lack of response and lackadaisical approach will cost innocent lives and tens of millions of dollars! All for not arresting a POS who hides behind a badge! He needs to be apprehended now before this escalates to major cities across the country! Don’t waste another minute!!!!!

  • Mohdali H.
    an hour

    Burn baby Burn....nobody can change America but d Americans themselves...or destroy America....

  • Linda D.
    an hour

    Look at at the police 👮‍♀️ still heavy handed 😡😡justice for all theses people they kill 🙏🌈

  • Almas K.
    an hour

    Racism is the worst kind of disease :(

  • Leonilda G.
    an hour

    That's what they like: HATE against the Law & Order

  • Sariya K.
    an hour

    Looks like it's time for black people to separate from america.

  • Zåskhö K.
    an hour

    America has gone beyond crazy, and it will take years to get sane... So Please don't export freedom to other countries

  • Teledo B.
    an hour

    https://www.facebook.com/276157035868006/posts/1631617923655237/