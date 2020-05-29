back
NYC protesters rally for George Floyd
"You're supposed to wake up and protect and serve. Who are you protecting?" These men and women rallied in New York to demand justice for George Floyd. Here's what they told us...
05/29/2020 12:33 PM
25 comments
Linota K.15 minutes
I can’t breathe.. support from Algeria.
Syed Z.19 minutes
https://beingzab.wordpress.com/2020/05/29/rise-of-narcissists-the-plague-that-killed-poetry/
Clarisse D.22 minutes
Policias racistas de porcaria lixos
Sabbir M.25 minutes
I can't breathe ✊🏻
Amer A.26 minutes
العنصريه والتعصب الديني وجهان لعمله واحده
Dipsikha S.26 minutes
What’s the use of this outrage now when clearly someone could have stopped recording the incident and had the audacity to inform the higher authorities when the crime was taking place. Atleast the man would have been alive today and none of this would’ve happened. Ppl do nothing to help the victims just record crimes everywhere nowadays. It’s actually sad.
Steve K.35 minutes
Don't break the law
Ajith A.35 minutes
And indians be like atleast your life has some value .....In india ....people already became victims in police station
Norma A.39 minutes
Go home people stop spreading the virus!!!
Feroz E.39 minutes
Hey America, Let Them Breathe
Ivana V.42 minutes
It's a f..ing murder. Whole world saw it. They should be convitcted and in jail. End of story. Wtf
Gjin P.42 minutes
I can’t breathe.. support from Albania 🇦🇱
Al P.44 minutes
The Minneapolis police department should have taken the officers into custody right from the get go. Their lack of response and lackadaisical approach will cost innocent lives and tens of millions of dollars! All for not arresting a POS who hides behind a badge! He needs to be apprehended now before this escalates to major cities across the country! Don’t waste another minute!!!!!
Mohdali H.an hour
Burn baby Burn....nobody can change America but d Americans themselves...or destroy America....
Linda D.an hour
Look at at the police 👮♀️ still heavy handed 😡😡justice for all theses people they kill 🙏🌈
Almas K.an hour
Racism is the worst kind of disease :(
Leonilda G.an hour
That's what they like: HATE against the Law & Order
Sariya K.an hour
Looks like it's time for black people to separate from america.
Zåskhö K.an hour
America has gone beyond crazy, and it will take years to get sane... So Please don't export freedom to other countries
Teledo B.an hour
https://www.facebook.com/276157035868006/posts/1631617923655237/