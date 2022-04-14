back

NYC subway shooting suspect arrested

The gunman behind the worst shorting in New York City’s subway history was arrested — after calling the police on himself. Here's what se know so far…

04/14/2022 12:42 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:05

    NYC subway shooting suspect arrested

  2. 4:00

    Scenes of loss from a mass grave site in Bucha

  3. 4:13

    Why the U.S. spends so much on defense

  4. 5:44

    The life of Kim Jong Un

  5. 5:00

    Welcome to #Exmormon TikTok

  6. 3:04

    Inside NYC's crackdown on homeless encampments

1 comment

  • Steven V.
    an hour

    bUt We NeEd GuNs To PrOtEcT oUr HoMeS aNd FaMiLy Is really anyone of u americans wondering this stuff still happens? Or is it the democrats/GOP's fault again? So funny u aren't questioning the real reasons for ur shootings.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.