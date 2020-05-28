back
Obama calls U.S. pandemic response "chaotic"
In a leaked phone call to former staffers, Barack Obama describes the U.S. response to the coronavirus crisis as an "absolute chaotic disaster."
05/10/2020 9:58 AMupdated: 10/01/2020 9:45 AM
179 comments
Rathish R.05/28/2020 20:07
Burt is going down too with
Gail F.05/27/2020 04:36
This man is a gift. I have always had respect for this man, but now, more than ever do I wish he was standing for election in my own country. If he were the Leader if the World, I would rest in peace, knowing that we at least had a chance. Sadly, the most evil are the loudest, the Bullies, the hypocrites, and those that demand to be obeyed, because the are So Flawed! This could be the End, or the Beginning. Think carefully, use your brain for once? Or we are all dead! .. or worse.
Peter T.05/26/2020 01:23
Go away you had 8 years and did very little in that time.
Mike C.05/25/2020 11:03
Pos
Nimalan G.05/24/2020 14:28
This guy is the snake in the garden
William W.05/22/2020 18:07
STFU
Patricia M.05/21/2020 18:16
Mister Obama please come back.🍀❤
Nancy F.05/21/2020 14:41
Here's the figures..."The 542 drone strikes that Obama authorized killed an estimated 3,797 people, including 324 civilians" https://www.cfr.org/blog/obamas-final-drone-strike-data.
Anthony R.05/21/2020 05:34
God bless 🙏 us all and thank the good Lord 🙏 that you are not our president during this Pland demic you all started
Bronwyn L.05/21/2020 04:31
Stop commenting from in front of the mirror FegaMole... racist! Obama is classy enough never to use Trumps name ... but everyone knows who he is talking about - the WORST LEADER IN USA HISTORY....
Charles L.05/19/2020 09:01
We miss you Obama.
John J.05/18/2020 19:37
Why would you listen to a great liar and a man that sold us out to other country.
Barbara C.05/18/2020 08:57
These are some sick morons. Dump will always be an IMPEACHED LYING RACIST PIG
Barbara C.05/18/2020 08:56
Dump and his cult members are the scum of this country. Can't wait until this virus purges us from all that evil. And us real Americans can live happy and free
Arlean M.05/18/2020 08:46
If he's a criminal than Trump is a criminal he should Behind Bars
Cory R.05/17/2020 20:38
A white guy pretending to be black
Dawn V.05/17/2020 00:11
He’s a criminal!! You 🤡
Faye M.05/16/2020 19:47
I now understand why This Obama has always been a very decisive speaker and many times, slow and punctual. It’s because he never publicly speaks without complete and thorough thought to where he wants the topic to go both in the moment and in the future. This is a quality we see in very very intelligent people but also in people who are less than trustworthy. The better they are at thinking and controlling everything they say in public and in certain company etc the better they are able to control how others think of them and how most will respond. It’s a intellectuals means to control the people around them. I would guess that there are next to no one who really really knows the real man. I think if you did it might shock you. A person like this is usually a perfectionist as well and tightly wound. Some are narcissistic but not always. I would not go as far as to say he is but I would not omit the idea either. I’m just beginning to see that there is definitely so much more about Obama then most know and my guess is we will probably see even more within the next few years. Especially as this investigation progresses. But I’m thinking that he’s probably hid his involvement very very well and it would shock me if anyone gets any direct evidence on him because he’s one intelligent man. Very few could have gotten away with a scandal like the one surrounding Trump, the Russia thing and now Flynn. And this “leaked” phone conference. If you listen very carefully not to just his words but his tone and especially how he says every word. It really really shows itself as what I believe it to be. Staged. He may be the only one on that conference call that knows it’s staged but I’d swear that it is. I’m not alone in this thought either.
Jayne W.05/15/2020 22:15
Obama worst President ever! Absolutely
Litiane R.05/15/2020 17:22
Go sleep ir have,a good rest u are nit a good president