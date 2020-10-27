back

Obama on Trump, Putin, and Kim Jong-un

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un want him to win. Here's what Barack Obama thinks about that…

10/27/2020 7:30 PMupdated: 10/27/2020 7:31 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:53

    Obama on Trump, Putin, and Kim Jong-un

  2. 3:57

    Republicans who flip-flopped on Trump

  3. 4:17

    5 times Trump's statements were dubbed jokes

  4. 4:07

    Donald Trump insults his opponents: 2016 vs. 2020

  5. 2:24

    #TBT: Halloween at the White House

  6. 6:40

    Brut interview: Mary Trump on why her uncle is dangerous

17 comments

  • Frank M.
    23 minutes

    Trump could not carry his shoes...let alone wear them...

  • Mel O.
    32 minutes

    According to this report, trump not only has a secret chinese account, he must also have a N. korean and a russian account as well. They will foreclose on him.

  • John N.
    35 minutes

    Besides Nixon, the worst president in US history

  • Amarjit S.
    35 minutes

    Look at him shouting losing his voice pretend smile about to cry

  • Nate G.
    38 minutes

    all you trumpers are pathetically in love with trump

  • Toni M.
    40 minutes

    what a sck puppy.

  • Thomas R.
    41 minutes

    Really good speech but it was all for nothing Trump is going to win.

  • Dennis L.
    42 minutes

    You had your turn mate so enjoy your retirement and let Trump do his, if he stuffed up then you have to realise that half of America voted for him, LIKE IT OR NOT GET USED TO IT 😊🤔

  • David M.
    44 minutes

    OBAMA WHAT HAVE U HYENA JOE DONE? EXPLAIN I'LL WAIT... OH WAIT YOUR TERM IS OVER

  • David M.
    an hour

    TRUMP 2020

  • Holly D.
    an hour

    You know darn well the President has not catered to any of the countries!!! LIAR!!!

  • Jim H.
    an hour

    https://rumble.com/vauvxl-joe-bidens-entrance-at-his-rally-just-now-is-the-most-embarrassing-thing-iv.html?mref=23gga&mc=8uxj1

  • Fatuwa D.
    an hour

    Obama Trump say you and joe biden build a cage While he don't know that your cage is better than his wall.. Missing your administration sir

  • Zakaria M.
    an hour

    He made huawaii on there knees sanctions everywhere because they gained in power in your mandate yo little incompetent and worst america president

  • Carol D.
    an hour

    Of course they do , another dictator joining the ranks

  • Larry M.
    an hour

    Need Obama to run again.

  • Jim H.
    an hour

    No body even listens to him any more. How many has he drawn for biden rallys???? None in comparison. Washed up commie

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.