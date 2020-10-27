back
Obama on Trump, Putin, and Kim Jong-un
Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un want him to win. Here's what Barack Obama thinks about that…
10/27/2020 7:30 PM
- New
17 comments
Frank M.23 minutes
Trump could not carry his shoes...let alone wear them...
Mel O.32 minutes
According to this report, trump not only has a secret chinese account, he must also have a N. korean and a russian account as well. They will foreclose on him.
John N.35 minutes
Besides Nixon, the worst president in US history
Amarjit S.35 minutes
Look at him shouting losing his voice pretend smile about to cry
Nate G.38 minutes
all you trumpers are pathetically in love with trump
Toni M.40 minutes
what a sck puppy.
Thomas R.41 minutes
Really good speech but it was all for nothing Trump is going to win.
Dennis L.42 minutes
You had your turn mate so enjoy your retirement and let Trump do his, if he stuffed up then you have to realise that half of America voted for him, LIKE IT OR NOT GET USED TO IT 😊🤔
David M.44 minutes
OBAMA WHAT HAVE U HYENA JOE DONE? EXPLAIN I'LL WAIT... OH WAIT YOUR TERM IS OVER
David M.an hour
TRUMP 2020
Holly D.an hour
You know darn well the President has not catered to any of the countries!!! LIAR!!!
Jim H.an hour
https://rumble.com/vauvxl-joe-bidens-entrance-at-his-rally-just-now-is-the-most-embarrassing-thing-iv.html?mref=23gga&mc=8uxj1
Fatuwa D.an hour
Obama Trump say you and joe biden build a cage While he don't know that your cage is better than his wall.. Missing your administration sir
Zakaria M.an hour
He made huawaii on there knees sanctions everywhere because they gained in power in your mandate yo little incompetent and worst america president
Carol D.an hour
Of course they do , another dictator joining the ranks
Larry M.an hour
Need Obama to run again.
Jim H.an hour
No body even listens to him any more. How many has he drawn for biden rallys???? None in comparison. Washed up commie