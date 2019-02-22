back

Obama On What It Means To Be A Man

Whether it’s in hip-hop, sports, or entertainment, Barack Obama shared some hard truths about toxic masculinity and the black community.

02/22/2019 10:01 PMupdated: 06/24/2019 3:18 PM
150 comments

  • Kelly K.
    08/29/2019 03:45

    He had to ask his wife what it is like

  • Geraldine G.
    08/26/2019 15:00

    AMEN!!!

  • Betty B.
    08/26/2019 14:16

    Hapoy birthday sir

  • Betty B.
    08/26/2019 14:11

    President Obama is not just the best president we ever had. But one of the best men in this world. I have so much respect for him he is amazing. Smart and common sense thats rare

  • Kay E.
    08/12/2019 20:18

    Who cares

  • Bill B.
    08/11/2019 00:00

    must have asked his wife

  • William H.
    08/10/2019 21:29

    My president still not a fan of that racist POS the Republicans elected

  • Eite A.
    08/07/2019 23:15

    Happy birthday to the best president of America

  • Loretta J.
    08/05/2019 23:45

    Happy Birthday

  • John J.
    08/05/2019 20:16

    this is lying p o s

  • Raihena M.
    08/05/2019 03:36

    He is educated, intelligent, respected by people & have loving family. He is the richest person in the world. We also want to be like him.

  • Lizzie R.
    08/05/2019 02:24

    Happy Birthday 🎂🎈🎉 enjoyed it ,make God continue to blessed you.

  • Fahad R.
    08/05/2019 01:34

    LOL "toXiC MAscUliNity" there would be no demand if there weren't no 8 women to twerk in someone's face out there.

  • John A.
    08/05/2019 01:21

    If obama was the greatest president then I'm the Pope

  • Abdurahman M.
    08/05/2019 00:36

    He was Most Famous person in America

  • Madelin N.
    08/05/2019 00:26

    Happy Birthday and God Bless.

  • Lala J.
    08/05/2019 00:18

    Great

  • Raghda A.
    08/04/2019 23:50

    I love Obama ❤️😘

  • Julie F.
    08/04/2019 23:48

    America's greatest president! Happy Birthday.

  • Renfebron R.
    08/04/2019 21:22

    He as well telling the Facts if one is opening ears widely without right wing political earwax kodus!📖💖☝👍👌