Off-duty Officer Shoots Unarmed Black Autistic Teen

Just released video shows an off-duty cop shooting an unarmed black autistic teen.
Zienab H.11/04/2018 09:04
بلد الحريات والكذب والهمجية
Juan J.11/04/2018 06:09
Daniel K.10/26/2018 23:00
Some of these Chicago murders are committed by the cops and blame it on gangs. They were hunting this kid, when he didn't die, they came up with a story and then the video came out disputing their story.
Hector O.10/25/2018 15:37
Stupid idiot. Should be stripped of badge, fired and arrested.
Anis A.10/25/2018 12:01
Daniel M.10/25/2018 04:10
Gunu M.10/24/2018 15:20
Peifixy C.10/24/2018 14:47
Hayaraw M.10/24/2018 02:59
White cops.. as usual
Daniel C.10/20/2018 11:57
Katheryn W.10/20/2018 09:43
The lady didn't die but it is still attempted murder and the cop lies to get out of what he has done . Cops need the help not the kids
Vickthur I.10/20/2018 08:40
Kate C.10/20/2018 04:23
And this is why we kneel so phuck your flag 🤬❗ a
Karen R.10/20/2018 04:00
What did cops do that make them so afraid that they as always think someone is trying to get them.
Paul R.10/20/2018 03:36
every police officer should have mental evaluation annually. because they are capabale of using deadly force
Nagem E.10/20/2018 01:44
Quand la police ne contrôle le passé médical de ses recutes et qui se prend pour rambo.ils se savent couvre par leurs chefs.ils ne risquent rien. Ce qui se passent aux USA,est un signal pour mettre en garde les démocrates contre les bavures policières . Nous ne sommes pas abri aussi en France.
Garry P.10/20/2018 00:54
What a waste of life that cop should suffer for the rest of his life so it shows all cops that your not above the law.
Herbert E.10/20/2018 00:10
As I said before, there were a lot of reasons we left Chicago.
Gurpreet K.10/19/2018 23:48
That is wrong beyond belief. Then he has the audacity to lie!! Where in that video did it look like this CHILD was about to pull a gun on him?!?!
Frankie B.10/19/2018 23:04
So another murderer is still not in jail for his actions