back
Officers charged in violent arrest of elderly woman
Charges have been filed against 2 Colorado police officers for the violent arrest of an elderly woman with dementia. Last month, this video of the officers laughing at the woman as she sat in a nearby jail cell with a broken bone and dislocated shoulder was released to the public.
05/20/2021 11:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 2:52
Officers charged in violent arrest of elderly woman
- 3:42
Oldest living Tulsa massacre survivor calls for justice
- 4:01
Liz Cheney ousted from GOP role
- 4:18
The lawyer who took on Chevron
- 4:28
New evidence in soldier Vanessa Guillén's death in Army's #metoo
- 3:14
The U.S. recognizes the Armenian genocide for the first time
0 comments