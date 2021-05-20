back

Officers charged in violent arrest of elderly woman

Charges have been filed against 2 Colorado police officers for the violent arrest of an elderly woman with dementia. Last month, this video of the officers laughing at the woman as she sat in a nearby jail cell with a broken bone and dislocated shoulder was released to the public.

05/20/2021 11:58 PM
