Oklahoma Man Uses Pickup Truck to Show Solidarity With LGBTQ Community
"Not all country boys are bigots." This straight man from rural Oklahoma is supporting the LGBTQ community — with his pickup truck. 🤠🏳️🌈
Bumper Sticker of Solidarity for the LGBTQIA Community
Cody Barlow lives in rural Oklahoma and found a way to make pride a little more country. He decorated his pickup truck with a Pride rainbow to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA community and to inspire others to fight for your rights. Barlow lives in Hulbert, Oklahoma — A small town of about 600 people. He's straight but has family and friends who are LGBTQIA. The picture of Barlow's truck was shared over 75,000 times in four days.
Where he lives now, people don’t express anti-LGBTQ sentimentality in the open, he said, but he predicted that it might come through on social media. As hateful comments weighed down the post, he began to ponder if he’d made a mistake and considered deleting it. Then, people started acknowledging him comment threads and sharing the post. Others messaged him privately with their own stories of experiencing hate and discrimination, and he had a change of heart because of the outpouring of gratitude.
Cody is duly getting a lot of vindication on the innerwebs for his show of support for empowering causes. Supporting his LGBTQIA friends and neighbors is not his only cause to inspire and change the world. His service as a U.S. Navy Seal Gunner had left Cody suffering from severe PTSD which the United States Department of Veterans Affairs was treating with as many as 24 prescription pills daily until, despite some reservations, he visited an associate in Colorado and discovered that cannabis worked better than over the pharmacy drugs. Cody threw himself into the fire to pass SQ-788, a vote referendum on the legal use of marijuana to treat various medical disorders, which was passed by Sooner voters with 56% in favor.
The positive reactions didn’t always overshadow the negative ones, he recalled. He’s scheduled making appearances with his truck at Pride parades throughout the state the coming months according to his many interviews.
Ruben G.07/04/2019 06:10
A man comfortable in his skin one in a million stay safe buddie God loves you and so do we .
Jason K.07/01/2019 01:13
Moron
MeRo A.06/30/2019 22:33
Why there isn’t a whole month of straight day y’all get that 11 months of every year when people don’t look at you any different or pass judgement because of who you’re just simply holding hands with that why 😂
Amber L.06/30/2019 19:25
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Ethan D.06/30/2019 12:43
Gayyyyy
Kenneth M.06/29/2019 11:56
Straight Pride. Honor, integrity and truth. I'm part of the LMFAO community.
Allisyn M.06/29/2019 01:03
this is what I was talking about
Andrew R.06/28/2019 16:22
Why is this person conflating country boys and bigots just to show himself in a better light? He has to knock others down. I'm not impressed at all. The LGBT movement went from seeking equality to wanted revenge for their hurt feelings and calling it "justice."
Worley J.06/28/2019 02:41
It's abomination unto God you'll go to hell fire if you don't repent
Ronald M.06/27/2019 23:06
Thank you for doing that that's so cool
Kerri L.06/27/2019 20:55
Bet he can suck a golf ball through a water hose 🤦😂
Austin B.06/27/2019 11:35
Attention seekers...
Allen J.06/27/2019 05:37
who cares.Rainbow narciccist.
David D.06/27/2019 01:21
Fake country
Mike F.06/27/2019 01:16
Broke back Beverly hillbillys!
Brandon W.06/26/2019 23:32
The dude is gay no doubt
Hank C.06/26/2019 19:19
Straight pride!!! Cuz without us, we’d be extinct...... 🤭
Tim R.06/26/2019 18:06
Who cares
Tasha M.06/26/2019 01:56
Yeah he was at fayateville pride
Jessica F.06/26/2019 01:55
didn't u have a pic of this guy