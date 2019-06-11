Oklahoma Man Uses Pickup Truck to Show Solidarity With LGBTQ Community

Bumper Sticker of Solidarity for the LGBTQIA Community

Cody Barlow lives in rural Oklahoma and found a way to make pride a little more country. He decorated his pickup truck with a Pride rainbow to show solidarity with the LGBTQIA community and to inspire others to fight for your rights. Barlow lives in Hulbert, Oklahoma — A small town of about 600 people. He's straight but has family and friends who are LGBTQIA. The picture of Barlow's truck was shared over 75,000 times in four days.

Where he lives now, people don’t express anti-LGBTQ sentimentality in the open, he said, but he predicted that it might come through on social media. As hateful comments weighed down the post, he began to ponder if he’d made a mistake and considered deleting it. Then, people started acknowledging him comment threads and sharing the post. Others messaged him privately with their own stories of experiencing hate and discrimination, and he had a change of heart because of the outpouring of gratitude.

Cody is duly getting a lot of vindication on the innerwebs for his show of support for empowering causes. Supporting his LGBTQIA friends and neighbors is not his only cause to inspire and change the world. His service as a U.S. Navy Seal Gunner had left Cody suffering from severe PTSD which the United States Department of Veterans Affairs was treating with as many as 24 prescription pills daily until, despite some reservations, he visited an associate in Colorado and discovered that cannabis worked better than over the pharmacy drugs. Cody threw himself into the fire to pass SQ-788, a vote referendum on the legal use of marijuana to treat various medical disorders, which was passed by Sooner voters with 56% in favor.

The positive reactions didn’t always overshadow the negative ones, he recalled. He’s scheduled making appearances with his truck at Pride parades throughout the state the coming months according to his many interviews.

