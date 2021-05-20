back
Oldest living Tulsa massacre survivor calls for justice
"I am 107 years old and have never seen justice." The oldest living survivor of the Tulsa race massacre, which left hundreds of Black people dead, called for justice in a powerful testimony nearly 100 years later...
05/20/2021 12:09 PM
Opal C.25 minutes
JESUS JESUS JESUS❗🙏
Sandra U.32 minutes
Ignorance of racism is bliss. It just shows how racist many people still are today. I know and felt racism but I wont allow anyone to make me feel my blackness is less than whatever they are.
Doniel J.38 minutes
Nothing has changed. Look at what the Zionazi mobs are doing to Palestinians.
Alejandro M.40 minutes
I'm not sure how you obtain justice when most of those people guilty of these atrocities are dead. I feel this tragedy is being politicized yet again in this already tumultous climate.
Marchandt P.an hour
They should get justice now
Tienie J.an hour
What a dream and when you woke up you found yourself stil alive, stop spredding crap .
Ivana V.an hour
2020/21 fighting racism...what is there to say than racism is live and well
Phoenix L.an hour
When your nature is to kill and conquer you don't know justice. And history keeps repeating itself .
Sally S.an hour
The United states never planned on addressing this because they were waiting on all the families to die.
Paul N.an hour
Hope you get what you deserve, never heard of this in my country,bless you