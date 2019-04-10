back
On Patrol With NYC’s Violence Interrupters
They were once former gang-members and drug dealers — now they canvass the streets helping to reduce crime in a notorious Brooklyn neighborhood. Meet the Violence Interrupters of Man Up Inc.
04/10/2019 10:21 AMupdated: 06/11/2019 7:07 PM
12 comments
Earl T.06/21/2019 05:40
Love what yall are doing for the community
Paula M.04/13/2019 12:38
& !! 💯
Iris W.04/13/2019 12:13
Thank you Jesus! Ain’t God Good!
AR J.04/12/2019 12:33
Peace my brothers.. and sisters.. everyone that live in primarily black and Latino areas should take notice.. it is a beautiful thing when Real Men stand up and say we have had enough.. because our communities has been set up and now set upon with gentrification.. and of course mass incarceration... yeah we've been set up
August O.04/11/2019 15:36
Can't tag Pirco but this is very cool
Ola R.04/11/2019 10:04
Heroes
Tati R.04/11/2019 09:14
Credible messengers💯
Andree B.04/10/2019 18:59
Congrats
Sin D.04/10/2019 18:30
Wrk of Angels... love the dedication and options you provide to the youths
Delia A.04/10/2019 18:12
Man up🙏👍🏼🥰🇺🇸🇵🇷
Brut04/10/2019 16:34
Devine C.04/10/2019 13:23
don’t know you personally, however I seen your followers and the guys you communicate with on here... Can y’all start doing this in y’all City. Start your own mentor programs with ya peoples! They looking up to yall