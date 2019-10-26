On the Frontline of the War Against Abortion in Alabama I w/ Anita Sarkeesian | Brut

Alabama has a distinct history of violence when it comes to anti-abortion activism

In May 2019, the Alabama State Senate voted to effectively outlaw nearly all abortions — including for victims of rape and incest. The ban sparked a wave of activism. Women are fighting back, especially rape survivors. This is what is happening in Montgomery – in front of one of the three remaining clinics that perform abortions in Alabama. 90% of Alabamians are religious based on a Gallup poll. 58% of Alabamians believe that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases according to a Pew Research Center report.

“Even before Alabama passed one of the nation’s most restrictive bans, abortion rights had been under attack for years across the state. Leaving the clinic, we met this single mother who had just received abortion care. She asked to keep her anonymity. She told us she has two children to take care of while also juggles two jobs. For her, abortion is a choice — one not to bring a child into the world that she can’t adequately support,” PTC Youtuber Anita Sarkeesian reports. “My choice is my choice, regardless if you like it or if you don’t like it. You can scream and yell at me all you want to, and you can tell me I’m going to die burning in hell, that I should want to take care of this child like I did my others. I do, that’s why I am opting to do this because I cannot do for that child. You’re pro-life, you’re anti-abortion, but what about this baby once it’s here? You’re not going to be here to take care of this child. Yes, you say you can help me, how are you going to help me? Are you going to be there every step of the way? Are you gonna pay for my hospital bills? Are you going to pay for this child’s upbringing? No, you don’t just want me to go into this clinic, and they suck this baby out, because after the baby is born you don’t give two s**** about what happens to that child,” anonymous single-mother tells Brut.

Since 1993, anti-choice extremists in the U.S. have murdered at least 11 people. Alabama has a distinct history of violence when it comes to anti-abortion activism — doctors who performed abortions have also been killed. Alabama has a bad history with violence towards abortion providers. The Alabama’s legislature is 15.7% women overall — the sixth lowest state in the country as reported by the NCSL. The abortion ban was passed by a group of 25 Republicans — all white men. The abortion ban was voted in thanks to the powerful advocacy organization Alabama Pro-Life Coalition.

