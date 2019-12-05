One Summit, One Target for Trump

Stirring up each Summit attended

G7 Biarritz, France

Just before leaving for the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Trump again threatened new taxes on French wine in response to a French measure taxing internet companies.

G20 Osaka, Japan

Trump criticized Japan on Fox Business ahead of the summit. The President then criticized NATO broadly, before singling out Japan for the terms of its military alliance with the U.S.

NATO summit Brussels, Belgium

Trump accused NATO ally Germany of being "a captive of Russia," calling members of the alliance "delinquent" in their defense spending and insisting they increase it "immediately." The President's remarks sent officials scrambling for answers, triggered ripples of dismay among defense officials and alarmed members of Trump's own party enough that one worried aloud the President is trying to "tear down" the 29-member alliance. The Republican-controlled House passed a resolution to send a "strong message of support" for NATO.

G7 Quebec, Canada

Trump infuriated Canada and European Union members of the G7 by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum and pulling out of a deal to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities. Trudeau played down the talk of divisions at the summit, in the Quebec town of La Malbaie. A spokesman for Trudeau said the prime minister’s position had not changed despite the tariffs.

NATO Summit London, UK

President Donald Trump denounced comments by French President Emmanuel Macron that NATO was experiencing “brain death.” The American leader said he could see France “breaking off” from the Western military alliance. Macron made the comment in an interview published earlier in The Economist magazine in advance of the summit marking the 70th anniversary celebrations of NATO. He was warning that members of the alliance could no longer rely on the U.S.

