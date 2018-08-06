Outbreak of Violence in Chicago

70 people shot and at least 12 dead — that was this weekend in Chicago, a violent outbreak which left city officials scrambling for answers.
29 comments
Timothy L.08/27/2018 03:07
There is just so much wrong with the city that a change of one single policy or law will not be enough
Зафар Р.08/24/2018 18:17
It is necessary to cancel the open length of the weapon
شرف م.08/22/2018 23:17
في ٦٠داهيه يا انجاس
Aracelis R.08/20/2018 13:15
El cuento de nunka acabar
Zriouel M.08/19/2018 20:02
C'est pas de la violence c'est du terrorisme.
Edward G.08/18/2018 05:25
That can never happen anywhere on China main land. Never.
Andrew L.08/15/2018 16:06
kinder guardians
Barron G.08/15/2018 03:39
Thugs killing thugs ... because of yo yo cultures
Rodel L.08/14/2018 17:59
Not enough jobs, morals, too much politicians, gangs, immorals.... killing wont stop until families control their kids and discipline them with good morals and faith in God. God save Chicago peace!
Ali G.08/12/2018 05:30
Al Capone s city
Sadaat M.08/11/2018 17:26
Man made problem
أيمن ا.08/11/2018 13:12
لن يتوقف القتل او تتوقف ااجريمه في بلادكم إلا بالقصاص
Roger C.08/08/2018 22:07
if they wanna keep killing each other thats fine that shows their stupidity but i thought Black Lives Matter but only when white people are involved black on black crime is justified it's ok double standard
Ronald M.08/07/2018 14:18
I'm guessing there were not enough good guys with guns.
John B.08/07/2018 12:09
If people won't talk to the police to help catch murderers then they will have to deal with the consequences - they are trying to rely on "street justice" to solve their disputes and a lot of innocent people, including kids, are getting killed.
Daniel A.08/07/2018 10:45
They have laws against guns so it couldn't have happened it's all a big lie
Daniel A.08/07/2018 10:44
Fake news
Nerijus K.08/07/2018 07:07
Trump is really making America great again 😂. How many mass shootings there's been since he's a president?
Jim Y.08/07/2018 06:33
Sell more guns that would help
Ashë M.08/07/2018 05:32
Anyone in chicago, preferably averse in its political and current events, and is a native born chicagoan.... PM me. Would love to chat about your perspective and about the actual causes.