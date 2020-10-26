back
Outdoor salon gives makeovers to the homeless
"Just because they're homeless doesn't mean they don't want to look their very best." For the homeless community of Skid Row, Shirley Raines and her team of stylists provide much more than a makeover...
10/26/2020 1:28 AM
16 comments
Eileen V.an hour
God 🙏 her ,,, I volunteered downtown rough down there ,,,,,
Amberlee C.2 hours
Empowering 💜
Rhonda L.2 hours
We need more people like this beautiful lady in this world, she is absolutely amazing angel 🙏🏼💖
Lajuana S.2 hours
God Bless you sista !!!
Lillie R.3 hours
Awsome work
Ostmani B.3 hours
🤗
Bibi C.3 hours
Bless you
Gloria G.3 hours
Beautiful God gonna bless you more and more hallelujah
Ebrima B.3 hours
May God bless you my lady
Peggy D.3 hours
💜✌🏻
Maria R.3 hours
This is just beautiful
Charles H.3 hours
Thank you Shirley for helping ppl help me to help you 💯 Fred Jordans Str8 on the Nickel.
LA M.3 hours
outstanding God's work
Abimbola A.3 hours
Thank you Shirley and team for your service to humanity! This is what religion should be
Charity A.3 hours
Don’t think for one second that you’re alone. Allah is always with you.
Ruth A.3 hours
Your humble me