back

Outdoor salon gives makeovers to the homeless

"Just because they're homeless doesn't mean they don't want to look their very best." For the homeless community of Skid Row, Shirley Raines and her team of stylists provide much more than a makeover...

10/26/2020 1:28 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:49

    Outdoor salon gives makeovers to the homeless

  2. 4:19

    The life of Pope Francis

  3. 4:09

    Grieving daughter's powerful message to New Zealand mosque shooter at sentencing

  4. 4:30

    New York 'stooper' furnishes apartments with thrown out things

  5. 5:21

    The life of Naomi Osaka

  6. 3:19

    The Legacy of the 1968 Olympics Black Power Salute

16 comments

  • Eileen V.
    an hour

    God 🙏 her ,,, I volunteered downtown rough down there ,,,,,

  • Amberlee C.
    2 hours

    Empowering 💜

  • Rhonda L.
    2 hours

    We need more people like this beautiful lady in this world, she is absolutely amazing angel 🙏🏼💖

  • Lajuana S.
    2 hours

    God Bless you sista !!!

  • Lillie R.
    3 hours

    Awsome work

  • Ostmani B.
    3 hours

    🤗

  • Bibi C.
    3 hours

    Bless you

  • Gloria G.
    3 hours

    Beautiful God gonna bless you more and more hallelujah

  • Ebrima B.
    3 hours

    May God bless you my lady

  • Peggy D.
    3 hours

    💜✌🏻

  • Maria R.
    3 hours

    This is just beautiful

  • Charles H.
    3 hours

    Thank you Shirley for helping ppl help me to help you 💯 Fred Jordans Str8 on the Nickel.

  • LA M.
    3 hours

    outstanding God's work

  • Abimbola A.
    3 hours

    Thank you Shirley and team for your service to humanity! This is what religion should be

  • Charity A.
    3 hours

    Don’t think for one second that you’re alone. Allah is always with you.

  • Ruth A.
    3 hours

    Your humble me

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.