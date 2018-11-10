back
PA Lawmaker is Fighting For Victims of Abuse
When he was 13 years-old, this lawmaker fell victim to abuse by a priest. Now, Mark Rozzi is fighting to prosecute the Catholic priests who reportedly abused over a 1,000 children in Pennsylvania.
11/10/2018 10:01 PM
9 comments
Antonio R.11/28/2018 04:59
Revelation 18:4-5 KJV And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. [5] For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.
دقداقي ت.11/25/2018 04:07
الحمد لله على نعمة. الاسلام
Nadine S.11/22/2018 20:07
Hang him !
Zavid A.11/19/2018 07:41
Toni J.11/14/2018 10:00
Jason E.11/11/2018 23:55
This is a big problem in Catholic Churches because Priests “are not allowed to be married ever or have sex” of course they are humans, they all have lusts! No priests or pastors or even Pope are Holy, they are puny humans. God would never rule someone not to get married. It was Catholic Church who enforced this because they don’t want to pay to support priest’s wife or kids.....so that’s why this happens! Not as much she’s for Pastors because they are allowed to get married.
Ginger B.11/11/2018 19:41
It's called get out of that church, first
Elma D.11/11/2018 03:38
The church won't be that powerful without their followers. Once the followers demand justice the church will tumbling down.
Thomas L.11/10/2018 23:34
Pretty sure he's trying to Prosecute them, however I'm also okay with persecution.